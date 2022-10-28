Search icon
Indian Coast Guard seize sea cucumbers worth Rs 1.64 crore

Sea cucumbers are prohibited species under Wildlife Protection Act.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 09:16 AM IST

picture for representation

The Indian Coast Guard on Thursday seized 410 kg of sea cucumber worth Rs 1.64 crore at Mandapam in Tamil Nadu.

"Based on an intelligence input of possible smuggling of the sea cucumbers through the sea shores, ICGS Mandapam activated its team to apprehend the smugglers. However, on sighting the ICG personnel, they abandoned the consignment and escaped," a Coast Guard release here said.

The seized sea cucumbers in 32 gunny bags were handed over to the Forest department.

While the seizure was mentioned as 140 kg initially, Coast Guard later clarified that the quantity was 410 kg.

