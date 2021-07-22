Indian Coast Guard saves all 12 crew from ship MV Kanchan stranded off Gujarat

Headlines

Amid rising India vs Bharat debate, netizens unleash flood of hilarious memes

Shah Rukh Khan requests Lokesh Kanagaraj to watch Jawan’s Tamil version and asks for his feedback: ‘Tell me if we…’

DNA TV Show: Mother reunites with lost son after 7 years, know heartbreaking tale of separation

PCOS Awareness Month 2023: Popular myths busted by scientific logic

Sonia Gandhi’s letter to PM Modi sparks row; Piyush Goyal attacks Congress amid political warfare

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

Amid rising India vs Bharat debate, netizens unleash flood of hilarious memes

Shah Rukh Khan requests Lokesh Kanagaraj to watch Jawan’s Tamil version and asks for his feedback: ‘Tell me if we…’

8 Indian foods to avoid for quick weight loss

Before Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan’s top 10 highest grossing films

10 easy ways to speed up your metabolism

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Priyank Kharge booked for ‘hurting religious sentiments’ in UP’s Rampur

Chandrayaan 3: ISRO Shares 3-dimensional Image of Lander from Moon's Surface

Jawan Box Office: How G20 Summit In Delhi Can Affect Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Collection?

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

Shah Rukh Khan requests Lokesh Kanagaraj to watch Jawan’s Tamil version and asks for his feedback: ‘Tell me if we…’

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner issue joint statement day after filing for divorce: ‘There are many speculative narratives...’

HomeIndia

India

Indian Coast Guard saves all 12 crew from ship MV Kanchan stranded off Gujarat

Cargo ship MV Kanchan had been dead in the water after contamination in the fuel

article-main
Latest News

Sidharth MP

Updated: Jul 22, 2021, 01:34 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has said that all the 12 crew of the cargo ship MV Kanchan, off Gujarat, have been rescued. The ship had been dead in the water after contamination in the fuel leaving its engine defunct and the vessel without power supply. The weather in the region was inclement, with gusty winds of over 50knots and waves that were 3-3.5 meters high. On Thursday morning, it was learned that the vessel has sunken.

The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) of ICG at Mumbai received the information on Wednesday noon, regarding the cargo ship MV Kanchan that was stranded off Umargam in Gujarat. Later in the evening, the master of MV Kanchan informed that their vessel which was ferrying steel coils had dropped its anchor and was listing towards its starboard side(right side). 

MRCC Mumbai instantly activated the International Safety Net (ISN) to identify all the vessels in the vicinity to assist MV Kanchan. MV Hermeez, which was in the region responded quickly and diverted towards the vessel amid rough seas, and conducted a daring rescue and evacuation at night. 

ETV Water Lily that was deployed by Directorate General Shipping for assisting the stranded vessel has also reached the area. In addition, two tugs have also been deployed by the vessel owners which are also likely to reach by Thursday noon.

The stranded vessel was not seen during searches at its last known location, conducted by ETV Water Lily and a helicopter from Daman. 

Minor oil sheen and debris were sighted by the helicopter.

DG Shipping has issued a notice under Section 356 J to the Master and Owner of MV Kanchan for the prevention of oil pollution in the area.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Not Kareena Kapoor, but Saif Ali Khan and this actress were supposed to star in Sujoy Ghosh’s Jaane Jaan

Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma slams Indian bowlers and fielders for lackluster performance against Nepal

Weather woes in Colombo: Will ACC shift venue of Asia Cup Super 4, final matches?

Tata Group keen to get hold of Haldiram’s, snack maker demands Rs 42,394 crore for 51%

Vicky Kaushal imagined his mother's death before filming Masaan's 'ye dukh kaahe' scene: 'I made a whole story...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE