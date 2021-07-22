Indian Coast Guard saves all 12 crew from ship MV Kanchan stranded off Gujarat

Cargo ship MV Kanchan had been dead in the water after contamination in the fuel

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has said that all the 12 crew of the cargo ship MV Kanchan, off Gujarat, have been rescued. The ship had been dead in the water after contamination in the fuel leaving its engine defunct and the vessel without power supply. The weather in the region was inclement, with gusty winds of over 50knots and waves that were 3-3.5 meters high. On Thursday morning, it was learned that the vessel has sunken.

The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) of ICG at Mumbai received the information on Wednesday noon, regarding the cargo ship MV Kanchan that was stranded off Umargam in Gujarat. Later in the evening, the master of MV Kanchan informed that their vessel which was ferrying steel coils had dropped its anchor and was listing towards its starboard side(right side).

MRCC Mumbai instantly activated the International Safety Net (ISN) to identify all the vessels in the vicinity to assist MV Kanchan. MV Hermeez, which was in the region responded quickly and diverted towards the vessel amid rough seas, and conducted a daring rescue and evacuation at night.

ETV Water Lily that was deployed by Directorate General Shipping for assisting the stranded vessel has also reached the area. In addition, two tugs have also been deployed by the vessel owners which are also likely to reach by Thursday noon.

The stranded vessel was not seen during searches at its last known location, conducted by ETV Water Lily and a helicopter from Daman.

Minor oil sheen and debris were sighted by the helicopter.

DG Shipping has issued a notice under Section 356 J to the Master and Owner of MV Kanchan for the prevention of oil pollution in the area.