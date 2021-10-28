Indian Coast Guard’s new 105m long vessel ‘Sarthak’ to be stationed at Gujarat

Director General Indian Coast Guard(ICG) K Natarajan and senior Government officials commissioned the indigenously built Indian Coast Guard Ship ‘Sarthak, at a ceremony held in Goa, on Thursday. The 105-meter long, Sarthak, which weighs 2450tons is fourth in the series of five Offshore Patrol Vessels(OPVs) being built by Goa Shipyard Limited, for the ICG.

Powered by two 9100 kilowatt diesel engines, the vessel is capable of attaining a top speed of 26knots. Being fitted with state-of-the-art equipment, machinery, sensors and weapons enable the vessel to function as a command platform and undertake mandated Coast Guard charter of duties including search & rescue, combating maritime crimes, preserving & protecting the marine environment.

ICGS Sathak will be based at Porbandar, Gujarat and will operate on India’s Western Seaboard under the Operational and Administrative Control of the Commander, Coast Guard Region (Northwest). Sarthak is commanded by Deputy Inspector General MM Syed and has a complement of 11 Officers and 110 men.