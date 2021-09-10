Indian Coast Guard’s latest vessel Vigraha reaches base port Visakhapatnam

ICGS Vigraha, the latest Offshore Patrol Vessel to be commissioned by the Indian Coast Guard has reached its home port of Visakhapatnam, in the Eastern State of Andhra Pradesh and has been accorded a grand welcome. The 98-meter-long Vigraha, was commissioned on 28th August in Chennai, by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Built at a private shipyard near Chennai, the OPV has been designed and fitted with advanced technology, radar navigation and communication equipment, sensor and machinery capable of operating in tropical sea conditions. The ship is also designed to carry one twin-engine helicopter and four high-speed boats including two inflatable boats for boarding operation, Search and Rescue, Law Enforcement and Maritime Patrol.

While the ship has a top speed of 23knots (almost 43kmph), it also has an endurance of 5,000 nautical miles at economical speed. This sustenance and reach, coupled with the latest and modern equipment and system, provides her with the capability to perform the role of a command platform.

The ship is also capable of carrying pollution response equipment to contain oil spills at sea.

Commanded by Commandant PN Anoop, INS Vigraha joins the Coast Guard’s Eastern Region fleet and adds more heft to the capability on the Eastern seaboard. The ship shall be deployed in the Area of Responsibility of Eastern Region and on her maiden entry to base port Visakhapatnam, a welcome ceremony was organized, which was graced by Deputy Inspector General Yoginder Dhaka, District Commander, Andhra Pradesh. ICGS Vigraha has a complement of 12 Officers and 90 Enrolled personnel.