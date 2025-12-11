Indian Coast Guard foils major Pakistan intrusion: Apprehends 11 fishermen, seizes boat illegally entering Indian waters in Gujarat

Planning to travel to Thailand? India issues BIG travel advisory due to..., says, 'advised to check...'
INDIA
Eleven Pakistani fishermen were apprehended by the Indian Coast Guard on Wednesday after their boat 'Al Wali' was found inside Indian waters near Gujarat's Jakhau without any prior permission. The fishermen were brought at the Jakhau Port along with the boat, and the interrogation is ongoing. On December 10, Coast Guard units apprehended a Pakistani fishing boat with 11 crew inside, in Indian Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).
ICG said that they "intercepted and apprehended a Pakistani fishing vessel along with 11 crew operating illegally inside Indian waters."
The Indian Coast Guard on X, stated, "This interdiction underscores Bhartiya Tatrakshak's sustained maritime operations and India's commitment to securing its maritime frontiers while maintaining robust enforcement of international maritime laws within the MZI. Continuous vigilance across India's maritime domain remains a cornerstone of our national maritime security strategy."