Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Indian Coast Guard DG Rakesh Pal dies in Chennai due to...

5 signs, symptoms of Rheumatoid arthritis

'Grateful for every moment': Rinku Singh shares heartfelt post on completing one year in international cricket

Meet Pakistan's richest man, who is richer than Azim Premji but no match for Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani

Not Abhishek Bachchan, this superstar was Mani Ratnam's first choice for Raavan; he rejected because...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Grateful for every moment': Rinku Singh shares heartfelt post on completing one year in international cricket

'Grateful for every moment': Rinku Singh shares heartfelt post on completing one year in international cricket

5 signs, symptoms of Rheumatoid arthritis

5 signs, symptoms of Rheumatoid arthritis

Meet Pakistan's richest man, who is richer than Azim Premji but no match for Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani

Meet Pakistan's richest man, who is richer than Azim Premji but no match for Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani

9 must-watch psychological thrillers 

9 must-watch psychological thrillers 

Indian states with highest divorce rate

Indian states with highest divorce rate

8 animals that eat their mates

8 animals that eat their mates

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This Shah Rukh Khan flop was rejected by Hrithik Roshan, actress quit Bollywood; film later became cult classic, won...

This Shah Rukh Khan flop was rejected by Hrithik Roshan, actress quit Bollywood; film later became cult classic, won...

Top Harley-Davidson bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

Top Harley-Davidson bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Lonavala

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Lonavala

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

Not Abhishek Bachchan, this superstar was Mani Ratnam's first choice for Raavan; he rejected because...

Not Abhishek Bachchan, this superstar was Mani Ratnam's first choice for Raavan; he rejected because...

Global sensation, 'Big Dawgs' rapper Hanumankind to make his acting debut with this film

Global sensation, 'Big Dawgs' rapper Hanumankind to make his acting debut with this film

Abhishek Bachchan avoids wishing Aishwarya Rai for Ponniyin Selvan's big win at National Awards after calling film...

Abhishek Bachchan avoids wishing Aishwarya Rai for Ponniyin Selvan's big win at National Awards after calling film...

HomeIndia

India

Indian Coast Guard DG Rakesh Pal dies in Chennai due to...

Rakesh Pal had taken charge as the 25th Director General of the Indian Coast Guard on July 19 last year.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Aug 18, 2024, 09:42 PM IST

Indian Coast Guard DG Rakesh Pal dies in Chennai due to...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Indian Coast Guard Director General Rakesh Pal died at a government hospital in Chennai on Sunday following a cardiac arrest, officials said.   

He had taken charge as the 25th Director General of the Indian Coast Guard on July 19 last year.     

Pal, who was to attend an ICG event along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital (RGGH) earlier in the day after he complained of uneasiness, they said.     

Singh, who also attended a Tamil Nadu government event to release a commemorative coin on late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi's birth centenary, rushed to the hospital to pay his respects to Pal.     

Arrangements are being made to bring his mortal remains to Delhi, the officials said.     

In his distinguished career spanning over 34 years, the flag officer had held several key appointments on the sea and ashore. Prominent among them were the Commander of Coast Guard Region (North West), Deputy Director General (Policy and Plans) and Additional Director General at Coast Guard Headquarters in New Delhi.     

He also held various prestigious staff assignments namely Director (Infra and Works) and Principal Director (Administration) at Coast Guard headquarters.     

Pal was known for having vast sea experience and commanded all class of Indian Coast Guard ships namely Samarth, Vijit, Sucheta Kriplani, Ahalyabai and C-03.     

The officer also commanded two Coast Guard Bases in forward area in Gujarat -- Okha and Vadinar.     

He was elevated to the rank of additional director general in February 2022 and appointed as additional director general at Coast Guard headquarters.     

Under his apex supervision, the Coast Guard carried out many major operations and exercises that included the seizure of drugs and narcotic substances and gold worth crores of rupees.

 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also took on X to express his grief regarding the demise of Pal. 

"Deeply saddened at the untimely demise of Shri Rakesh Pal, DG, Indian Coast Guard in Chennai today. He was an able and committed officer under whose leadership ICG was making big strides in strengthening India’s maritime security. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family," he wrote on X.

(With inputs from PTI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Tulsi Gabbard, Hindu American set to help Donald Trump prepare for debate, she went from battlefield in Iraq to...

Meet Tulsi Gabbard, Hindu American set to help Donald Trump prepare for debate, she went from battlefield in Iraq to...

Mukesh Ambani's Jio, Sunil Bharti's Airtel to face tough competition as BSNL-MTNL to bring...

Mukesh Ambani's Jio, Sunil Bharti's Airtel to face tough competition as BSNL-MTNL to bring...

Indian Coast Guard DG Rakesh Pal dies in Chennai due to...

Indian Coast Guard DG Rakesh Pal dies in Chennai due to...

Where are Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani and his wife Radhika Merchant?

Where are Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani and his wife Radhika Merchant?

Weather update: IMD issues orange, yellow alerts for several districts in this state; check details

Weather update: IMD issues orange, yellow alerts for several districts in this state; check details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This Shah Rukh Khan flop was rejected by Hrithik Roshan, actress quit Bollywood; film later became cult classic, won...

This Shah Rukh Khan flop was rejected by Hrithik Roshan, actress quit Bollywood; film later became cult classic, won...

Top Harley-Davidson bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

Top Harley-Davidson bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Lonavala

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Lonavala

5 best heart-warming moments from Paris 2024 Olympics

5 best heart-warming moments from Paris 2024 Olympics

This top star was cheated by husband with her sister, lost eye, got paralysed after being slapped by co-star; died at...

This top star was cheated by husband with her sister, lost eye, got paralysed after being slapped by co-star; died at...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement