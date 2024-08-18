Indian Coast Guard DG Rakesh Pal dies in Chennai due to...

Rakesh Pal had taken charge as the 25th Director General of the Indian Coast Guard on July 19 last year.

Indian Coast Guard Director General Rakesh Pal died at a government hospital in Chennai on Sunday following a cardiac arrest, officials said.

He had taken charge as the 25th Director General of the Indian Coast Guard on July 19 last year.

Pal, who was to attend an ICG event along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital (RGGH) earlier in the day after he complained of uneasiness, they said.

Singh, who also attended a Tamil Nadu government event to release a commemorative coin on late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi's birth centenary, rushed to the hospital to pay his respects to Pal.

Arrangements are being made to bring his mortal remains to Delhi, the officials said.

In his distinguished career spanning over 34 years, the flag officer had held several key appointments on the sea and ashore. Prominent among them were the Commander of Coast Guard Region (North West), Deputy Director General (Policy and Plans) and Additional Director General at Coast Guard Headquarters in New Delhi.

He also held various prestigious staff assignments namely Director (Infra and Works) and Principal Director (Administration) at Coast Guard headquarters.

Pal was known for having vast sea experience and commanded all class of Indian Coast Guard ships namely Samarth, Vijit, Sucheta Kriplani, Ahalyabai and C-03.

The officer also commanded two Coast Guard Bases in forward area in Gujarat -- Okha and Vadinar.

He was elevated to the rank of additional director general in February 2022 and appointed as additional director general at Coast Guard headquarters.

Under his apex supervision, the Coast Guard carried out many major operations and exercises that included the seizure of drugs and narcotic substances and gold worth crores of rupees.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also took on X to express his grief regarding the demise of Pal.

"Deeply saddened at the untimely demise of Shri Rakesh Pal, DG, Indian Coast Guard in Chennai today. He was an able and committed officer under whose leadership ICG was making big strides in strengthening India’s maritime security. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family," he wrote on X.

Deeply saddened at the untimely demise of Shri Rakesh Pal, DG, Indian Coast Guard in Chennai today. He was an able and committed officer under whose leadership ICG was making big strides in strengthening India’s maritime security. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 18, 2024

(With inputs from PTI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.