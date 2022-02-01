Indian Coast Guard celebrates 46th Raising Day today - Know history, importance

Every year on February 1, India Coast Guard Day is commemorated. This year, ICG is celebrating its 46th Raising Day. India has the fourth-largest Coast Guard, which was established in 1977. It has evolved into a stronger group with 158 ships and 70 aircraft in its inventory, and by 2025, it is expected to reach its aim of 200 surface units and 80 aircraft. The Indian Coast Guard's motto is "Vayam Rakshamah" which translates to "We Protect."

Importance of the Indian Coast Guard Day

The ICG ensures the safety and security of man-made islands, offshore ports, and other facilities. They are dedicated to preserving and assisting fishermen and mariners. The Coast Guard also assists the Department of Customs and other law enforcement agencies in anti-smuggling efforts. They are in charge of enforcing the law in both territorial and international waterways.

History of the Indian Coast Guard Day

The Coast Guard Act of 1978 legally established the ICG, or Indian Coast Guard, on August 18, 1978. On February 1, 1977, the interim ICG was founded to combat illegal trafficking in coastal areas. The Indian Navy suggested the formation of this force to provide non-military marine services to the country. The Indian Coast Guard's purpose is to ensure offshore security, maritime safety, and coastal security. It's also in charge of safeguarding India's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

Some more details about the Indian Coast Guard

-Offshore Security Coordination Committee (OSCC): The Chairman of the OSCC, which was established by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) and includes the Flag Officer Defence Advisory Group, is the Director-General of the Indian Coast Guard.

-National Maritime Search and Rescue Coordinating Authority (NMSARCA): The NMSARCA is in charge of performing and directing search and rescue (SAR) operations and is headed by the Director-General of the Indian Coast Guard.

-For coastal and marine borders, there is the Lead Intelligence Agency (LIA).

-Coastal Security – The Commander of Coastal Command is the Director-General of the Indian Coast Guard, who is in charge of general communication across central and state authorities in all activities associated with coastline security.