During the state banquet for Russian President Vladimir Putin at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Rashtrapati Bhavan Naval Band performed a mesmerising blend of Indian classical ragas and Russian folk tunes. The musical showcase highlighted diplomacy and strengthened India–Russia ties.

The state banquet hosted in honour of Russian President Vladimir Putin at Rashtrapati Bhavan featured a mesmerising musical showcase by the Rashtrapati Bhavan Naval Band, offering a harmonious fusion of Indian classical ragas and iconic Russian compositions. The performance added a rich cultural dimension to the evening, highlighting the long-standing cultural ties between the two nations.

A Symphony of Indian Classical Traditions

The ensemble opened with a selection of celebrated Indian ragas, each chosen to reflect the diversity and depth of the country’s classical music heritage. The band performed:

Raga Amritavarshini, known for its uplifting and rain-invoking melodies

Raga Khamaj, often associated with semi-classical compositions

Raga Yaman, a serene and contemplative evening raga

Raga Shivranjini, known for its emotional, haunting notes

Raga Nalinakanthi, a lively raga rooted in Carnatic tradition

Raga Bhairavi, a powerful and devotional concluding raga

Raga Desh, often linked with patriotic and folk-inspired songs

These renditions added a distinctly Indian essence to the ceremonial evening, creating an immersive cultural atmosphere.

A Tribute to Russian Classics

To honour the visiting dignitary, the musical repertoire also featured well-known Russian tunes. Among the highlights were:

'Kalinka', a beloved Russian folk melody celebrated for its energetic tempo

Selections from Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite, adding a touch of orchestral grandeur

These pieces paid homage to Russia’s rich musical legacy, creating a symbolic cultural bridge between the two nations.

A Bollywood Touch

Adding to the eclectic mix, the band performed the iconic Hindi film song 'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani', a lively track that further elevated the celebratory spirit of the evening. The inclusion of this popular tune infused the event with a distinctly contemporary and patriotic flair.

Celebrating Cultural Diplomacy

The musical performances served as a powerful demonstration of cultural diplomacy, showcasing how art and music can strengthen bilateral ties. The blend of Indian classical ragas with Russian melodies provided a fitting backdrop to the state banquet, reflecting the warmth and mutual respect between India and Russia.