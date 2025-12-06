FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Indian Classical Ragas to Russian Tunes: Here's look at musical highlights celebrating India-Russia ties at Putin's state banquet in Rashtrapati Bhavan

During the state banquet for Russian President Vladimir Putin at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Rashtrapati Bhavan Naval Band performed a mesmerising blend of Indian classical ragas and Russian folk tunes. The musical showcase highlighted diplomacy and strengthened India–Russia ties.

Monica Singh

Updated : Dec 06, 2025, 09:54 AM IST

The state banquet hosted in honour of Russian President Vladimir Putin at Rashtrapati Bhavan featured a mesmerising musical showcase by the Rashtrapati Bhavan Naval Band, offering a harmonious fusion of Indian classical ragas and iconic Russian compositions. The performance added a rich cultural dimension to the evening, highlighting the long-standing cultural ties between the two nations.

A Symphony of Indian Classical Traditions

The ensemble opened with a selection of celebrated Indian ragas, each chosen to reflect the diversity and depth of the country’s classical music heritage. The band performed:

  • Raga Amritavarshini, known for its uplifting and rain-invoking melodies
  • Raga Khamaj, often associated with semi-classical compositions
  • Raga Yaman, a serene and contemplative evening raga
  • Raga Shivranjini, known for its emotional, haunting notes
  • Raga Nalinakanthi, a lively raga rooted in Carnatic tradition
  • Raga Bhairavi, a powerful and devotional concluding raga
  • Raga Desh, often linked with patriotic and folk-inspired songs

These renditions added a distinctly Indian essence to the ceremonial evening, creating an immersive cultural atmosphere.

A Tribute to Russian Classics

To honour the visiting dignitary, the musical repertoire also featured well-known Russian tunes. Among the highlights were:

  • 'Kalinka', a beloved Russian folk melody celebrated for its energetic tempo
  • Selections from Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite, adding a touch of orchestral grandeur

These pieces paid homage to Russia’s rich musical legacy, creating a symbolic cultural bridge between the two nations.

A Bollywood Touch

Adding to the eclectic mix, the band performed the iconic Hindi film song 'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani', a lively track that further elevated the celebratory spirit of the evening. The inclusion of this popular tune infused the event with a distinctly contemporary and patriotic flair.

Celebrating Cultural Diplomacy

The musical performances served as a powerful demonstration of cultural diplomacy, showcasing how art and music can strengthen bilateral ties. The blend of Indian classical ragas with Russian melodies provided a fitting backdrop to the state banquet, reflecting the warmth and mutual respect between India and Russia.

