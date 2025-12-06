Indian Classical Ragas to Russian Tunes: Here's look at musical highlights celebrating India-Russia ties at Putin's state banquet in Rashtrapati Bhavan
Delhi-NCR air quality remains in 'very poor' category with persistent smog, AQI at 333; Check area-wise pollution level here
UP NEET PG Counselling 2025: Round 2 registration begins at mcc.nic.in, seat allotment result on...; Check details inside
US President Donald Trump wins first FIFA Peace Prize after Noble Peace Prize snub, says, 'don't need prizes, need to save lives...'
School Holiday December 6: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today due to...; Check state-wise list here
Delhi airport issues BIG update on IndiGo, says flight operations returning to..., urges passengers to check status before leaving home
Good News for Kanpur-Lucknow residents: 63 km long six-lane expressway, to cut travel time between these two cities, check details here
What was Russian President Vladimir Putin served at state banquet at Rashtrapati Bhawan? Lavish MENU reveals, Jhol Momos, Kulfi, Laccha Parantha,...'
Gold, silver prices today, December 6: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
DNA TV Show: How India gave Putin solution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict
INDIA
During the state banquet for Russian President Vladimir Putin at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Rashtrapati Bhavan Naval Band performed a mesmerising blend of Indian classical ragas and Russian folk tunes. The musical showcase highlighted diplomacy and strengthened India–Russia ties.
The state banquet hosted in honour of Russian President Vladimir Putin at Rashtrapati Bhavan featured a mesmerising musical showcase by the Rashtrapati Bhavan Naval Band, offering a harmonious fusion of Indian classical ragas and iconic Russian compositions. The performance added a rich cultural dimension to the evening, highlighting the long-standing cultural ties between the two nations.
The ensemble opened with a selection of celebrated Indian ragas, each chosen to reflect the diversity and depth of the country’s classical music heritage. The band performed:
These renditions added a distinctly Indian essence to the ceremonial evening, creating an immersive cultural atmosphere.
To honour the visiting dignitary, the musical repertoire also featured well-known Russian tunes. Among the highlights were:
These pieces paid homage to Russia’s rich musical legacy, creating a symbolic cultural bridge between the two nations.
Adding to the eclectic mix, the band performed the iconic Hindi film song 'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani', a lively track that further elevated the celebratory spirit of the evening. The inclusion of this popular tune infused the event with a distinctly contemporary and patriotic flair.
The musical performances served as a powerful demonstration of cultural diplomacy, showcasing how art and music can strengthen bilateral ties. The blend of Indian classical ragas with Russian melodies provided a fitting backdrop to the state banquet, reflecting the warmth and mutual respect between India and Russia.