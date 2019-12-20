Indian citizens do not have to prove ancestry dating back to pre-1971: MHA

Amid raging protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act and prospective National Register of Citizens (NRC), the government on Friday said Indian citizens do not have to prove any ancestry by presenting documents of parents or grandparents dating back to the pre-1971 situation.

The controversial law promises citizenship to "illegal immigrants" belonging to minority communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution in the three countries. The amended citizenship law leaves out Muslim refugees for expedited citizenship who have been in India before December 31, 2014.

The government has argued that the controversial new law does not apply to Indian citizens and thus they are unaffected by it. However, the critics say that the law is against the secular nature of the Indian Constitution and clubbed with the NRC may be misused to strip away some Muslims' citizenship in the country.

In a series of tweets, the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Home Affairs said, "Citizenship of India may be proved by giving any document relating to the date of birth or place of birth or both. Such a list is likely to include a lot of common documents to ensure that no Indian citizen is unduly harassed or put to inconvenience."

"Indian citizens do not have to prove any ancestry by presenting documents like identity cards, birth certificates etc of parents/grandparents dating back to the pre-1971 situation," she said.

"Illiterate citizens, who may not have any documents, authorities may allow them to produce witnesses or local proofs supported by members of the community. A well laid out procedure will be followed," another tweet said.

Massive protests have erupted in India following the introduction of the contentious new citizenship law.

After nationwide protests on December 19, a series of protests were held by Muslims across the country on Friday.