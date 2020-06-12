Indian citizen, Nepalese daughter-in-law: Inside details of 'local dispute' that led to firing on Indo-Nepal border

Headlines

Salman Khan flaunts his new bald look in viral video, netizens say 'bhai is promoting Jawan' - Watch

World’s richest transgender woman is heir to Rs 99,000 crore 5-star hotel chain; whopping net worth is…

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states, check latest forecast here

DNA Verified: Is PM Modi gifting every woman Rs 3000 for Raksha Bandhan 2023? Truth behind viral video

Ram Temple's sanctum sanctorum ready, idol consecration between Jan 16-24: Trust general secy

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Salman Khan flaunts his new bald look in viral video, netizens say 'bhai is promoting Jawan' - Watch

Himachal weather update: Met warns of heavy rain in state from August 22-24

SSC CGL, MTS, and Havaldar Recruitment 2023 result soon: Know how to check, official website, other details

Benefits of weightlifting for women

AI imagines Harry Potter stars as Pirates of the Caribbean

10 foods to prevent and combat brain fog

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Russia’s Luna-25 moon fails, crashes into lunar surface; all eyes on Chandrayaan-3 now

Chandrayaan-3 inches closer to Moon after the second and final de-boosting operation

“China’s army has entered here…” Rahul Gandhi from banks of Pangong Tso in Ladakh

Salman Khan flaunts his new bald look in viral video, netizens say 'bhai is promoting Jawan' - Watch

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Sunny Deol's spokesperson reacts to reports of bank auctioning actor's villa: 'The issue will be resolved'

HomeIndia

India

Indian citizen, Nepalese daughter-in-law: Inside details of 'local dispute' that led to firing on Indo-Nepal border

One person was killed, three were injured while one was arrested by Nepalese security personnel in the incident.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 12, 2020, 08:25 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Amid mystery surrounding the firing by Nepal border guards in which one Indian national was killed, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), which mans the border on the Indian side, said it was a completely local issue that has emerged from a local altercation. 

Rajesh Chandra, Director General, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), said a factual report that has been formed on the basis of preliminary findings has been submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). 

"I would like to reiterate that this is a completely local issue that has emerged from a local altercation that was not brewing for long, that just instantly emerged," Chandra told ANI. 

According to Chandra, the incident took place on Nepal side of the border near Sitamrhi in Bihar around 8:40 am. 

Chandra said a family on the Indian side of the border was going to Nepal as daughter-in-law was there. 

"On the Nepal side, security personnel stopped them and asked them to go back which triggered a verbal altercation. The family called other persons as well," he said. 

Chandra said Nepal security personnel fired around 15 rounds out of which 10 were in the air. However, as five rounds were fired parallel to the ground which hit four civilians, one of whom died. 

The deceased was identified as Vikesh Yadav (22). Nepalese security personnel also arrested one Lagen Yadav, who is the father-in-law of the woman over whom the altercation allegedly started.

Shedding further light on the matter, SSB IG, Patna Frontier, Sanjay Kumar, said the incident took place due to a misunderstanding between locals and Nepal Armed Police Force (APF).

Kumar said Lagan Yadav's daughter-in-law is from Nepal and the Nepal APF personnel had objected to her meeting with others from the Indian side. Soon after, an altercation started and a crowd of 75-80 people from Indian side gathered. 

Officials said that Nepal APF has claimed that the first rounds of firing were done in the air to disperse the crowd. However, as the security personnel feared snatching of their weapon, they fired several rounds parallel to the ground. 

Relations and marriages are very common between villages on both sides of the border as there is free movement of people. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Chandrayaan-3: When will ISRO’s Vikram Lander make contact with lunar surface? Know moon landing date

Singer Post Malone lost 25 kg by eliminating this drink from his diet

Explainer: Why hydropower projects are being blamed for landslides in Himachal Pradesh

Viral video: Woman poses with cobra for Instagram reel, internet slams her

Sunny Deol's spokesperson reacts to reports of bank auctioning actor's villa: 'The issue will be resolved'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE