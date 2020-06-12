Indian citizen, Nepalese daughter-in-law: Inside details of 'local dispute' that led to firing on Indo-Nepal border

One person was killed, three were injured while one was arrested by Nepalese security personnel in the incident.

Amid mystery surrounding the firing by Nepal border guards in which one Indian national was killed, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), which mans the border on the Indian side, said it was a completely local issue that has emerged from a local altercation.

Rajesh Chandra, Director General, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), said a factual report that has been formed on the basis of preliminary findings has been submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

"I would like to reiterate that this is a completely local issue that has emerged from a local altercation that was not brewing for long, that just instantly emerged," Chandra told ANI.

According to Chandra, the incident took place on Nepal side of the border near Sitamrhi in Bihar around 8:40 am.

Chandra said a family on the Indian side of the border was going to Nepal as daughter-in-law was there.

"On the Nepal side, security personnel stopped them and asked them to go back which triggered a verbal altercation. The family called other persons as well," he said.

Chandra said Nepal security personnel fired around 15 rounds out of which 10 were in the air. However, as five rounds were fired parallel to the ground which hit four civilians, one of whom died.

The deceased was identified as Vikesh Yadav (22). Nepalese security personnel also arrested one Lagen Yadav, who is the father-in-law of the woman over whom the altercation allegedly started.

Shedding further light on the matter, SSB IG, Patna Frontier, Sanjay Kumar, said the incident took place due to a misunderstanding between locals and Nepal Armed Police Force (APF).

Kumar said Lagan Yadav's daughter-in-law is from Nepal and the Nepal APF personnel had objected to her meeting with others from the Indian side. Soon after, an altercation started and a crowd of 75-80 people from Indian side gathered.

Officials said that Nepal APF has claimed that the first rounds of firing were done in the air to disperse the crowd. However, as the security personnel feared snatching of their weapon, they fired several rounds parallel to the ground.

Relations and marriages are very common between villages on both sides of the border as there is free movement of people.