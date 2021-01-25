Indian, Chinese soldiers clash at Sikkim border, both sides suffer injuries

Even though continuous efforts are being made to reduce tensions between India and China on the border issue, China is not deterring from provoking India. Chinese troops have once again attempted to infiltrate the Indian border along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), which the Indian Army retaliated.

As per a Zee News report, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) tried to infiltrate Naku La in Sikkim last week. When Indian Army personnel tried to stop the Chinese soldiers, a clash ensued between the two sides. The soldiers of both countries have suffered injuries in the clash, although the situation is said to be in control at present. More details are awaited on the clash.

This comes as the ninth round of Corps Commander Level talks between India and China ended at 2:30 am on Monday. The meeting lasted for more than 15 hours after starting at 11 am on Sunday at Moldo opposite Chushul in the Eastern Ladakh sector to address the ongoing military standoff.

The two countries have been engaged in a stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) since April-May last year. While China began amassing massive military strength along the LAC, India responded with a befitting build-up.