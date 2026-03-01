FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Badminton star PV Sindhu describes frightening moments at Dubai Airport amid Israel-Iran war, says 'Explosion close to...'

Stranded in India due to US-Israel and Iran conflict? MEA issues advisory for foreign nationals, says, 'contact nearest...'

Maharashtra: Massive explosion at explosive factory in Nagpur's Katol; 15 killed, 18 injured

US-Israel strikes Iran: Iranian anchor breaks down on TV while announcing death of Supreme leader Ayotallah Ali Khamenei WATCH

Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi appointed as Iran's military force IRGC's new Commander-in-Chief, succeeds Mohammad Pakpour

Who after Ali Khamenei? Will Ali Larijani be next Supreme Leader of Iran?

Who was Amir Nasirzadeh? Iran Defence Minister believed to be killed in US-Israel joint attacks

Iran confirms supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed in Israeli and US strikes, who will succeed him?

Gold, silver prices today, March 1, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed, claims Donald Trump: ‘One of the most evil people in history’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who after Ali Khamenei? Will Ali Larijani be next Supreme Leader of Iran?

Who after Ali Khamenei? Will Ali Larijani be next Supreme Leader of Iran?

Gold, silver prices today, March 1, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Gold, silver prices today, March 1, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here

Ahead of 'Operation Epic Fury', did Donald Trump give green signal to Iran strikes despite 'high-risk, high-reward' warning?

Ahead of Operation Epic Fury, did Trump greenlight Iran strikes despite 'high-ri

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Iran-Israel War: 5 Middle Eastern nations, including UAE, Qatar, targeted by Iranian missiles after US‑Israel joint airstrikes; visuals emerge

5 Middle Eastern nations targeted by Iranian missiles after US‑Israel airstrikes

Iran-Israel War: Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, IRGC commander-in-chief Mohammad Pakpour among seven senior Iranian military commanders killed in Israel-US joint aistrike

Iran-Israel War: Seven senior Iranian military commanders killed in Israel-US jo

US-Israel Attack on Iran: Tehran and other cities hit, devastation captured in photos after joint strikes

US-Israel Attack on Iran: Tehran and other cities hit, devastation captured

HomeIndia

INDIA

Badminton star PV Sindhu describes frightening moments at Dubai Airport amid Israel-Iran war, says 'Explosion close to...'

India’s badminton star PV Sindhu was stranded at Dubai Airport after US-Israel strikes on Iran disrupted Gulf airspace. She described a tense moment near an explosion and confirmed she and her team were relocated to a secure area.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Mar 01, 2026, 11:52 AM IST

Badminton star PV Sindhu describes frightening moments at Dubai Airport amid Israel-Iran war, says 'Explosion close to...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India’s badminton star PV Sindhu has found herself stranded at Dubai Airport as escalating tensions between Iran and the United States-Israel coalition disrupt air travel across the Gulf region. Flight operations have been suspended following major US-Israel strikes on Iran, affecting airlines including Emirates and Air India. Sindhu was en route to the prestigious All England Open badminton tournament when the crisis hit.

The player has shared updates about the situation on X, describing an explosion near the area where she and her team were waiting. She characterised the incident as an “extremely tense” and “scary moment” and recounted that her coach had to run out of the vicinity due to smoke and debris.

A Frightening Experience at the Airport

Sindhu’s post highlighted the fear and uncertainty she and her team experienced during the explosion. “The ordeal continues to unfold, and the situation is becoming more frightening by the hour,” she wrote, conveying the intense anxiety at the airport. She emphasised that the rapid response of airport personnel and Dubai authorities played a key role in ensuring their safety amid the unfolding crisis.

Relocation to a Safer Zone

Following the incident, Sindhu confirmed that she and her team had been moved to a more secure location within the airport. She expressed gratitude toward the Dubai Airport staff, local authorities, and the Indian High Commission in Dubai for their tireless support in safeguarding them during the tense situation.

“For now, we are trying to get some rest and hold on to hope as we wait for things to settle,” she added, signalling a temporary respite from the chaotic events.

Gulf Airspace Closed Amid Escalating Conflict

The disruption at Dubai Airport is part of a wider crisis in the Gulf following US and Israeli strikes on Iranian targets. President Donald Trump called on Iranians to challenge their government after the military offensive, which has heightened regional tensions. In response, countries across the Gulf closed their airspace, resulting in flight cancellations and widespread travel disruptions.

Sindhu’s ordeal underscores the ripple effects of the Middle East crisis, affecting not only governments and militaries but also civilians and international travellers, including sports professionals en route to global events.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Badminton star PV Sindhu describes frightening moments at Dubai Airport amid Israel-Iran war, says 'Explosion close to...'
PV Sindhu describes frightening moments at Dubai Airport amid Israel-Iran war
Stranded in India due to US-Israel and Iran conflict? MEA issues advisory for foreign nationals, says, 'contact nearest...'
Stranded in India due to US-Israel and Iran conflict? MEA issues advisory
Maharashtra: Massive explosion at explosive factory in Nagpur's Katol; 15 killed, 18 injured
Maharashtra: Massive explosion at explosive factory in Nagpur's Katol; 15 killed
US-Israel strikes Iran: Iranian anchor breaks down on TV while announcing death of Supreme leader Ayotallah Ali Khamenei WATCH
Iranian anchor breaks down on TV while announcing Ayotallah Ali Khamenei death
Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi appointed as Iran's military force IRGC's new Commander-in-Chief, succeeds Mohammad Pakpour
Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi appointed as Iran's military force IRGC's Chief
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Iran-Israel War: 5 Middle Eastern nations, including UAE, Qatar, targeted by Iranian missiles after US‑Israel joint airstrikes; visuals emerge
5 Middle Eastern nations targeted by Iranian missiles after US‑Israel airstrikes
Iran-Israel War: Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, IRGC commander-in-chief Mohammad Pakpour among seven senior Iranian military commanders killed in Israel-US joint aistrike
Iran-Israel War: Seven senior Iranian military commanders killed in Israel-US jo
US-Israel Attack on Iran: Tehran and other cities hit, devastation captured in photos after joint strikes
US-Israel Attack on Iran: Tehran and other cities hit, devastation captured
Holi 2026: Holika dahan, rangwali holi to be celebrated on March 3 or 4? Check state-wise school, bank holiday date
Holi 2026: Holika dahan, rangwali holi to be celebrated on March 3 or 4?
From Virat Kohli to Gautam Gambhir: Top 5 best Indian batters in T20 World Cup history
From Virat Kohli to Gautam Gambhir: Top 5 best Indian batters in T20 WC history
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement