Badminton star PV Sindhu describes frightening moments at Dubai Airport amid Israel-Iran war, says 'Explosion close to...'

India’s badminton star PV Sindhu was stranded at Dubai Airport after US-Israel strikes on Iran disrupted Gulf airspace. She described a tense moment near an explosion and confirmed she and her team were relocated to a secure area.

India’s badminton star PV Sindhu has found herself stranded at Dubai Airport as escalating tensions between Iran and the United States-Israel coalition disrupt air travel across the Gulf region. Flight operations have been suspended following major US-Israel strikes on Iran, affecting airlines including Emirates and Air India. Sindhu was en route to the prestigious All England Open badminton tournament when the crisis hit.

The player has shared updates about the situation on X, describing an explosion near the area where she and her team were waiting. She characterised the incident as an “extremely tense” and “scary moment” and recounted that her coach had to run out of the vicinity due to smoke and debris.

The ordeal continues to unfold, and the situation is becoming more frightening by the hour.



A few hours ago, there was an explosion close to where we were holed up at the airport. My coach had to quickly run out of the area as he was closest to the smoke and debris. It was an… https://t.co/ZdNtuALk0P — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) March 1, 2026

A Frightening Experience at the Airport

Sindhu’s post highlighted the fear and uncertainty she and her team experienced during the explosion. “The ordeal continues to unfold, and the situation is becoming more frightening by the hour,” she wrote, conveying the intense anxiety at the airport. She emphasised that the rapid response of airport personnel and Dubai authorities played a key role in ensuring their safety amid the unfolding crisis.

Relocation to a Safer Zone

Following the incident, Sindhu confirmed that she and her team had been moved to a more secure location within the airport. She expressed gratitude toward the Dubai Airport staff, local authorities, and the Indian High Commission in Dubai for their tireless support in safeguarding them during the tense situation.

“For now, we are trying to get some rest and hold on to hope as we wait for things to settle,” she added, signalling a temporary respite from the chaotic events.

Gulf Airspace Closed Amid Escalating Conflict

The disruption at Dubai Airport is part of a wider crisis in the Gulf following US and Israeli strikes on Iranian targets. President Donald Trump called on Iranians to challenge their government after the military offensive, which has heightened regional tensions. In response, countries across the Gulf closed their airspace, resulting in flight cancellations and widespread travel disruptions.

Sindhu’s ordeal underscores the ripple effects of the Middle East crisis, affecting not only governments and militaries but also civilians and international travellers, including sports professionals en route to global events.