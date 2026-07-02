Indian Automobile Industry Gets Major Boost: PM Modi, Japan PM to inaugurate Maruti Suzuki's fourth manufacturing plant in Haryana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate Maruti Suzuki's new Kharkhoda manufacturing plant in Haryana, a major investment that will boost India's passenger vehicle production, create thousands of jobs and strengthen the 'Make in India' initiative.

PM Narendra Modi and Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi are set to jointly inaugurate Maruti Suzuki India's new manufacturing facility at Kharkhoda in Haryana on Wednesday, marking one of the biggest investments in India's automobile sector in recent years.

The Kharkhoda facility is Maruti Suzuki's fourth manufacturing plant in India and is expected to significantly boost the country's passenger vehicle production capacity. Together, the company's manufacturing facilities represent a cumulative investment of around Rs 35,000 crore. Once fully operational, the Kharkhoda plant will add an annual production capacity of 10 lakh vehicles and is expected to generate more than 21,000 direct jobs.

The inauguration also highlights the growing economic partnership between India and Japan, with Maruti Suzuki continuing to stand out as one of the most successful examples of Japanese investment in India's manufacturing sector.

Why the Kharkhoda Plant matters

As India's largest passenger vehicle manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki accounts for nearly half of all passenger car sales in the country. With demand for automobiles steadily rising in both domestic and export markets, the company has been expanding its manufacturing footprint to meet future requirements.

The Kharkhoda plant is expected to play a pivotal role in helping Maruti Suzuki achieve its long-term production targets while further strengthening India's position as a global automobile manufacturing hub.

With an additional annual capacity of 10 lakh vehicles, the facility will become one of Maruti Suzuki's largest production centres and support the company's next phase of growth.

Rs 35,000 crore investment to drive growth

The project forms part of Maruti Suzuki's overall investment of around Rs 35,000 crore across its manufacturing facilities, making it one of the most significant commitments to India's automobile industry.

Beyond increasing production capacity, the new plant is expected to create over 21,000 direct employment opportunities. It is also likely to generate thousands of indirect jobs through the expansion of ancillary industries, auto component manufacturers, logistics providers, and local service businesses that typically develop around large manufacturing hubs.

Boost for 'Make in India'

The inauguration comes at a time when India is intensifying its efforts to strengthen domestic manufacturing under the 'Make in India' initiative and establish itself as a global hub for automobiles and auto components.

The Kharkhoda facility is expected to reinforce the domestic automotive supply chain, encourage fresh investments from component manufacturers, and enhance India's vehicle export capabilities. The presence of Prime Minister Modi and his Japanese counterpart at the inauguration reflects the strategic importance of India-Japan industrial cooperation, particularly in the manufacturing and mobility sectors.

With the Kharkhoda plant set to begin operations, Maruti Suzuki is poised to significantly expand its production capabilities while preparing to meet future demand, including the manufacturing of next-generation vehicles and increasing exports from India.