During the 1971 war between India and Pakistan, the Indian Navy came up with a creative and unexpected idea—ordering hundreds of condoms to help in their mission to destroy Pakistani ships

We often hear stories of bravery and intelligence of the Indian Armed Forces, but here’s one that might surprise many. During the 1971 war between India and Pakistan, the Indian Navy came up with a creative and unexpected idea—ordering hundreds of condoms to help in their mission to destroy Pakistani ships and support the liberation of Bangladesh.

According to reports, the incident took place in December 1971. At the time, India was fighting Pakistan to help liberate East Pakistan, now known as Bangladesh. As part of their strategy, the Indian Navy aimed to attack key Pakistani ports, including the Chittagong Port. The goal was to cut off Pakistan’s supply and shipping routes.

To carry out this mission, Indian Navy soldiers used limpet mines—explosive devices that are placed on enemy ships. However, these mines had a problem. Once activated, they would explode in just 30 minutes. This made it difficult for divers to place them secretly and escape safely.

To solve this issue, the Navy used a smart trick. They covered the limpet mines with condoms, which helped protect the mines from water and delayed the timer. This gave the divers enough time to attach the mines and leave the area safely before the explosion. According to a report by ABP Live, this tactic played a key role in damaging Pakistani naval forces.

The Indian Air Force also played a vital role in this operation, supporting the Navy in their mission.

The Chittagong Port Operation was a turning point in the war. By targeting this port, the Indian Navy successfully disrupted Pakistan’s supply lines, which weakened their position in East Pakistan.

The 1971 war was the third war between India and Pakistan after independence. But this time, the reason was different. India stepped in to support the people of East Pakistan, who were fighting for their freedom from West Pakistan. This war eventually led to the birth of a new nation—Bangladesh.