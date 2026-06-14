Indian Army Uniforms 2026: Bandi jackets introduced, colonial-era traditions removed in major dress code reform; details here

INDIA
The Indian Army's new Army Uniforms-2026 manual introduces Indian-inspired dress reforms, including bandi jackets, a new winter uniform, and the removal of several colonial-era traditions.
The Indian Army has introduced an extensive overhaul of its dress regulations, aiming to align military traditions with contemporary Indian values and reduce the influence of colonial-era practices.
The changes are detailed in a newly released 174-page manual titled Army Uniforms–2026. According to officials, this is the first comprehensive update to the Army's dress regulations in eight years.
One of the most notable changes is the formal approval of the closed-neck bandi jacket for officers. Previously, officers were largely limited to attire such as the bandhgala, lounge suit, combination dress, or a full-sleeve shirt with tie and formal trousers.
Under the new regulations, officers may wear a sober-coloured bandi jacket over a full-sleeve shirt, paired with matching formal trousers and closed formal footwear. Both versions—with and without a neck hook fastening—have been authorised.
The Army has also introduced a new winter dress, designated as Dress 3B, for personnel of all ranks.
The uniform consists of:
The move is intended to provide a standardised and practical winter dress across the force.
In another significant change, ceremonial pouch belts have been removed from Mess Dress No. 5 and No. 6, which are commonly worn at formal state functions and official military gatherings.
These belts will remain authorised only for certain regiments and corps, and only during ceremonial regimental or corps functions.
The new regulations also eliminate several outdated terms associated with India's colonial past, including the use of the word 'royal' in military terminology.
In the foreword to the manual, Adjutant General Lt Gen VPS Kaushik stated that the updated regulations reflect a deliberate effort to align the Army's traditions and appearance with modern Indian values while removing residual colonial influences.
The reforms are part of the military's larger indigenisation initiative, which gained momentum after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the armed forces to move away from colonial-era customs and adopt more Indian approaches in doctrines, procedures, and traditions.
Beyond uniforms, the manual lays down detailed standards on personal appearance and grooming.
Tattoos and Body Piercings
The regulations prohibit:
Tattoos
Body piercings
Religious symbols and markings while in uniform
The only exception applies to Sikh personnel, whose religious requirements remain protected.
Personnel are not permitted to wear bracelets while in uniform. The sole exception is a single sacred thread worn on the wrist during a religious pooja.
Women officers are allowed to wear:
However, the regulations prohibit:
The manual also sets strict standards for cosmetics. Lipstick, coloured nail polish, bindis, and nose pins are not permitted while in uniform.
Married women may wear sindoor, provided it remains concealed when wearing a beret or peaked cap.
Reflecting a modern Indian military identity
The Army Uniforms–2026 manual represents one of the most significant updates to military dress regulations in recent years.