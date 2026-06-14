Indian Army Uniforms 2026: Bandi jackets introduced, colonial-era traditions removed in major dress code reform; details here

The Indian Army's new Army Uniforms-2026 manual introduces Indian-inspired dress reforms, including bandi jackets, a new winter uniform, and the removal of several colonial-era traditions.

The Indian Army has introduced an extensive overhaul of its dress regulations, aiming to align military traditions with contemporary Indian values and reduce the influence of colonial-era practices.

The changes are detailed in a newly released 174-page manual titled Army Uniforms–2026. According to officials, this is the first comprehensive update to the Army's dress regulations in eight years.

Bandi jacket added to formal dress code

One of the most notable changes is the formal approval of the closed-neck bandi jacket for officers. Previously, officers were largely limited to attire such as the bandhgala, lounge suit, combination dress, or a full-sleeve shirt with tie and formal trousers.

Under the new regulations, officers may wear a sober-coloured bandi jacket over a full-sleeve shirt, paired with matching formal trousers and closed formal footwear. Both versions—with and without a neck hook fastening—have been authorised.

New winter uniform for all ranks

The Army has also introduced a new winter dress, designated as Dress 3B, for personnel of all ranks.

The uniform consists of:

An Angola shirt A battle jacket A beret

The move is intended to provide a standardised and practical winter dress across the force.

Ceremonial pouch belts largely discontinued

In another significant change, ceremonial pouch belts have been removed from Mess Dress No. 5 and No. 6, which are commonly worn at formal state functions and official military gatherings.

These belts will remain authorised only for certain regiments and corps, and only during ceremonial regimental or corps functions.

The affected dress categories are typically worn during:

State functions at Rashtrapati Bhavan and Raj Bhavan Formal receptions hosted by senior government and military leaders Events honouring visiting foreign heads of state Military dining-in ceremonies

Colonial terminology removed

The new regulations also eliminate several outdated terms associated with India's colonial past, including the use of the word 'royal' in military terminology.

In the foreword to the manual, Adjutant General Lt Gen VPS Kaushik stated that the updated regulations reflect a deliberate effort to align the Army's traditions and appearance with modern Indian values while removing residual colonial influences.

Part of a broader indigenisation drive

The reforms are part of the military's larger indigenisation initiative, which gained momentum after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the armed forces to move away from colonial-era customs and adopt more Indian approaches in doctrines, procedures, and traditions.

New guidelines on appearance and grooming

Beyond uniforms, the manual lays down detailed standards on personal appearance and grooming.

Tattoos and Body Piercings

The regulations prohibit:

Tattoos

Body piercings

Religious symbols and markings while in uniform

The only exception applies to Sikh personnel, whose religious requirements remain protected.

Restrictions on accessories

Personnel are not permitted to wear bracelets while in uniform. The sole exception is a single sacred thread worn on the wrist during a religious pooja.

Moustache and Fragrance Rules Moustaches must not exceed 12 centimetres in length. The use of deodorants and perfumes while in uniform is prohibited, although after-shave lotions are permitted.

Dress Guidelines for Women Personnel

Women officers are allowed to wear:

Sober-coloured sarees Kurta-salwar combinations Ankle-length straight pants with a dupatta

However, the regulations prohibit:

Sleeveless kurtas Palazzo pants Cigarette pants

The manual also sets strict standards for cosmetics. Lipstick, coloured nail polish, bindis, and nose pins are not permitted while in uniform.

Married women may wear sindoor, provided it remains concealed when wearing a beret or peaked cap.

Reflecting a modern Indian military identity

The Army Uniforms–2026 manual represents one of the most significant updates to military dress regulations in recent years.