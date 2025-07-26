Indian Army to transform into ‘future oriented force’, chief announces new all-arms brigades called..., it is equipped with...,know details inside

On the Kargil Vijay Diwas, Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi announced new “all-arms brigades” named ‘Rudra’ on Saturday. The move is being taken to enhance the current forces and equip them to fight more complicated and intense battles.

On the Kargil Vijay Diwas, Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi announced new “all-arms brigades” named ‘Rudra’ on Saturday. The move is being taken to enhance the current forces and equip them to fight more complicated and intense battles. While describing the Army’s goals of modernisation and transformation, the chief said that all-arms brigades and lethal special forces units will be made to turn the army into a “future-oriented force”.

Army’s new arms brigade

“Today’s Indian Army is not only successfully addressing current challenges but is also rapidly advancing as a transformative, modern, and future-oriented force. Under this, new all-arms brigades named ‘Rudra’ are being formed, and I approved it yesterday. This will have fighting components like infantry, mechanised infantry, armored units, artillery, special forces, and unmanned aerial systems, supported by tailored logistics and combat support,” Dwivedi made these comments while addressing the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations at Dras, Kargil.

“Similarly, agile and lethal special forces units, ‘Bhairav’ Light Commando Battalions, have been established to shock the enemy on the border. Every infantry battalion now includes Drone Platoons, while artillery has enhanced its firepower manifold through ‘Divyastra Batteries’ and Loiter Munition Batteries. Army Air Defence is being equipped with indigenous missile systems. This will increase our force multifold,” General Dwivedi stressed.

According to CNN-News18, the Army’s two infantry brigades have been converted into Rudra Brigades. As of now, the Army possesses only brigades with specific arms, but Rudra brigade will have a variety of arms. The Army chief invoked Operation Sindoor to warn Pakistan on Kargil Vijay Diwas to stop harbouring terrorism as it will no longer be able escape.

“The cowardly terrorist attack in Pehalgam was a deep wound for the entire nation. But this time, India did not just mourn; it resolved to respond decisively. With the unwavering trust of the nation and the strategic autonomy granted by the government, the Indian Army delivered a well-planned, precise, and decisive response. On the night of May 6-7, the Indian Army targeted nine high-value terrorist locations in Pakistan and POJK without harming any innocent civilians. This was not just a response; it was a clear message: “Those who harbor terrorism will no longer escape," he said.