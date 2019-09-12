Indian Army to test new battle strategy near China border

For the first time, the Indian Army will test its new battle strategy in the Himalayan range in the North East near the border with China. Indian Army's Integrated Battle Groups (IBG) will be launched in a training exercise of the 17th Corps which are located at Panagarh in West Bengal.

The three IBGs, which together make up about 15,000 soldiers, will participate in this important exercise lasting four to six weeks. The exercise will be conducted to measure the time taken by the IBGs to reach the border, flank the front and then start a military operation. The exercise aims to reach the target in the shortest time possible through the means of road, rail and air. In addition to this, the recently-built military infrastructure in the Himalayas will also be tested.

The country's first Mountain Strike Corps, the 17th Corps, was formed a few years ago to face China in Panagarh. Two years ago, the corps conducted a large military exercise in Ladakh to test their preparedness for mountain warfare. The Army started forming IBGs last year to make defence more effective.

The IBGs are larger than a brigade but smaller than a division. As per the need of modern times, large troops will be prepared to carry out operations. In all, six IBGs will be deployed on the western border and three on the eastern border. The 9th Corps of the Army based at Yol in Himachal Pradesh conducted a large military exercise with its three IBGs earlier this year.

Now the 17th Corps is doing these exercises to test its three IBGs. Training and planning for this exercise have started in Panagarh, the headquarters of the 17th Corps.

The exercise will take place in the 4th Corps area of Tezpur which extends from Assam to Arunachal Pradesh. Though the exercise is taking place near the border of China, it is far enough from the border that China need not be formally informed about it, highly-placed sources in the Army said.

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat has played an important role in the Army Reorganisation Program. In IBG, all components of the Army such as tanks, artillery, infantry and war helicopters will work under the same command so that there is ease of coordination. The three IBGs are being formed in the 9th, 11th and 17th Corps of the Indian Army.

