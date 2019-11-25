Indian Army to deploy Spike anti-tank guided missiles along LoC with Pakistan

The Indian Army will soon deploy the recently acquired Spike anti-tank guided missiles along the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan as a significant addition to its firepower in the sensitive region, Defence sources told news agency ANI on Monday.

Even though the missiles are primarily aimed for use in anti-tank activities they can also be used to destroy hardened shelters or bunkers where the terrorists are hiding.

"The Spike missiles would be deployed along the LoC by the Army as they can also be used in the bunker-buster mode," said sources to the news agency.

240 Spike anti-tank missiles were acquired by the Indian Army from Israel via an emergency procurement route as an emergency measure against Pakistan's retaliatory attempts after the Balakot airstrikes. They will now be used for Defence