Indian army set to receive first 3 Apache AH-64E helicopters in Rs 56910000000 deal with US till...

After 15 months of long delay, Indian Army is finally set to receive the first batch of Apache AH-64E attack helicopters from the United States this month. Three Boeing Apache helicopter, known as 'tanks in the air', are expected to be delivered by mid-July, and other three are scheduled to be delivered by November, 2025. These deliveries are part of a Rs 5,691 crore deal between India and Boeing signed on February 2020. The deliveries, earlier scheduled for March 2024, were delayed to July 2025, due to global supply chain disruptions and technical issues.

During a phone conversation with US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth on July 1, Indian Defence minister Rajnath Singh conveyed the urgent requirement of fast-track deliveries of Apache helicopters and GE F404 engines for India’s indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas. Pete Hegseth assured Rajnath Singh to deliver all six Apache helicopters within this year. After the helicopters will arrive in India, a joint inspection will be done by Indian Army and Boeing representatives to ensure operational readiness, as per reports.

Indian Army Apache fleet

The six new Apache helicopters will join the Indian Air Force's existing fleet of 22 Apaches, acquired by signing a Rs 13,952 crore deal in September 2015. Apache's are deployed in operational zones in India. Indian Army's Apache Squadron has been based at Jodhpur, Rajasthan. This is a strategic location at it is near the western front with Pakistan.

Along with Apache, India is building its indigenous capabilities as Ministry of Defence signed two major deals worth Rs 62,700 crore with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the procurement of 156 Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) 'Prachands' in March 2025. IAF will received 66 Prachands and Army will get 90 of them.

The Apache AH-64E

Apache helicopters are very advanced and are considered the 'backbone' of US Army's helicopter fleet.