Indian army salary per month rank wise 2021
With 1,129,900 active personnel and 9,60,000 reserve troops, the Indian Army is one of the World’s largest-standing militaries. It is the largest arm of the Indian Armed forces, and the Indian Army soldiers take pride in serving their country.
The Indian Army pay is competitive, and employees receive many benefits like allowances and perks.
Indian 7th Pay Commission
Pay Commission, established by the Indian government, revises the pay structure of central government employees. Since the country’s independence, seven Pay Commissions have been established to assess and suggest changes to the salary structure of all the civil and military employees of the Indian government.
The employees and workers under the Central government receive their salary according to the 7th Pay Commission.
Indian Army Salary Rank Wise
In the Indian Army, you cannot apply to any rank directly. Some ranks can be entered directly through a specific procedure, while others are attained after promotions. All the information related to job recruitments in the Indian Army is present on Sarkari Result. The lowest rank is of Sepoy (or sipahi), while the highest one is of General.
The salaries for different posts according to the 7th Pay Commission are:
Non-commissioned Officers/Other ranks
Sepoy or Rifleman
Sepoy is the initial rank in the Indian Army. Any person between 17 to 21 years of age, having a matriculation degree, can apply for this post. Even though it is the first post, it comes with a reasonably handsome salary.
|Rank
|Sepoy
|Pay Scale
|Level 3
|Tax Income (per month)
|21,700
Lance Naik
Sepoys are upgraded to the post of Lance Naik. There is not much of a distinction between the two. Both have the same pay band, but the grade pay of the two varies between 200, i.e., Rs. 2200.
|Rank
|Lance Naik
|Pay Scale
|Level 3
|Total Income (per month)
|21,700
Naik
It is a higher post from the above two ranks with grade pay of Rs. 2400. Naik is the soldier who is promoted from the rank of Lance Naik.
|Rank
|Naik
|Pay Scale
|Level 4
|Total Income (per month)
|25,500
Havaldar
You can apply for this post directly, which is the last rank of non-commissioned officers. At times, the post of Police Havaldar and Army Havaldar are compared, but the one in Army is more refined and pays well.
|Rank
|Havaldar
|Pay Scale
|Level 5
|Total Income (per month)
|29,200
Junior Commissioned Officers
Naib Subedar
This rank entails a particular wage increase. After Havaldar, the next rank is Naib Subedar, which is level 6 on the pay scale.
|Rank
|Naib Subedar
|Pay Scale
|Level 6
|Total Income (per month)
|35,400
Subedar
Subedar is considered a highly respectable post after Subedar Major (SM). A person becomes highly experienced till he reaches this post. The majority of the people who got appointed as Sepoys retire at this rank.
|Rank
|Subedar
|Pay Scale
|Level 7
|Total Income (per month)
|44,900
Subedar Major
Also known as Risaldar Major, it is the highest post a soldier can get. This post is without allowances.
|Rank
|Subedar Major
|Pay Scale
|Level 8
|Total Income (per month)
|47,600
Commissioned Officers
Officers in the Indian Army, selected from the Indian military’s defense academies, are paid higher salaries.
Lieutenant
Lieutenant is a fresh recruiter in the Indian Army. Those serving as JCO/OR can apply for this rank, but they must have a 12th standard or graduation degree
|Rank
|Lieutenant
|Pay Scale
|Level 10
|Total Income (per month)
|56,100
Captain
The second rank of commissioned officers is a captain, and a person serving the Indian Army as a lieutenant for two years is eligible for this post.
|Rank
|Captain
|Pay Scale
|Level 10 B
|Total Income (per month)
|61,300
Major
A person is promoted to the rank of a Major if he/she has worked six years as a Captain in the Indian Army.
|Rank
|Major
|Pay Scale
|Level 11
|Total Income (per month)
|
69,400
Lieutenant Colonel
A Major with thirteen years of service in the Indian Army is poised to be promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.
|Rank
|Lieutenant Colonel
|Pay Scale
|Level 12
|Total Income (per month)
|1,21,000
Colonel
Similarly, the rank of Colonel is superior to Lieutenant Colonel, and to be promoted to this rank in the Indian Army, an individual must exhibit certain qualities or prerequisites.
|Rank
|Colonel
|Pay Scale
|Level 13
|Total Income (per month)
|1,30,600
Brigadier
The rank of Brigadier is highly regarded and is only awarded after a long period of service in the Indian Army, and has a 13A level of pay matrix.
|Rank
|Brigadier
|Pay Scale
|Level 13 A
|Total Income (per month)
|1,39,600
Major General
After serving the country for almost 32 years, a person becomes eligible for this post.
|Rank
|Major General
|Pay Scale
|Level 13
|Total Income (per month)
|1,44,200
Lieutenant General
This level does not have a specific grade pay. Every year, the Lieutenant General enjoys a pay raise of 3 percent.
|Rank
|Lieutenant General
|Pay Scale
|Level 15
|Total Income (per month)
|1,82,200
General
The salary for this post without allowance is Rs. 2,50,000 and is ranked 18th in the pay matrix.
|Rank
|General
|Pay Scale
|Level 18
|Total Income (per month)
|2,50,000
