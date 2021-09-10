Indian army salary per month rank wise 2021

With 1,129,900 active personnel and 9,60,000 reserve troops, the Indian Army is one of the World’s largest-standing militaries. It is the largest arm of the Indian Armed forces, and the Indian Army soldiers take pride in serving their country.

The Indian Army pay is competitive, and employees receive many benefits like allowances and perks.

Indian 7th Pay Commission

Pay Commission, established by the Indian government, revises the pay structure of central government employees. Since the country’s independence, seven Pay Commissions have been established to assess and suggest changes to the salary structure of all the civil and military employees of the Indian government.

The employees and workers under the Central government receive their salary according to the 7th Pay Commission.

Indian Army Salary Rank Wise

In the Indian Army, you cannot apply to any rank directly. Some ranks can be entered directly through a specific procedure, while others are attained after promotions. All the information related to job recruitments in the Indian Army is present on Sarkari Result. The lowest rank is of Sepoy (or sipahi), while the highest one is of General.

The salaries for different posts according to the 7th Pay Commission are:

Non-commissioned Officers/Other ranks

Sepoy or Rifleman

Many Government Jobs fascinate the youth Indian, but jobs in defense services are considered best for people who wish to serve the nation.

Sepoy is the initial rank in the Indian Army. Any person between 17 to 21 years of age, having a matriculation degree, can apply for this post. Even though it is the first post, it comes with a reasonably handsome salary.

Rank Sepoy Pay Scale Level 3 Tax Income (per month) 21,700

Lance Naik

Sepoys are upgraded to the post of Lance Naik. There is not much of a distinction between the two. Both have the same pay band, but the grade pay of the two varies between 200, i.e., Rs. 2200.

Rank Lance Naik Pay Scale Level 3 Total Income (per month) 21,700

Naik

It is a higher post from the above two ranks with grade pay of Rs. 2400. Naik is the soldier who is promoted from the rank of Lance Naik.

Rank Naik Pay Scale Level 4 Total Income (per month) 25,500

Havaldar

You can apply for this post directly, which is the last rank of non-commissioned officers. At times, the post of Police Havaldar and Army Havaldar are compared, but the one in Army is more refined and pays well.

Rank Havaldar Pay Scale Level 5 Total Income (per month) 29,200

Junior Commissioned Officers

Naib Subedar

This rank entails a particular wage increase. After Havaldar, the next rank is Naib Subedar, which is level 6 on the pay scale.

Rank Naib Subedar Pay Scale Level 6 Total Income (per month) 35,400

Subedar

Subedar is considered a highly respectable post after Subedar Major (SM). A person becomes highly experienced till he reaches this post. The majority of the people who got appointed as Sepoys retire at this rank.

Rank Subedar Pay Scale Level 7 Total Income (per month) 44,900

Subedar Major

Also known as Risaldar Major, it is the highest post a soldier can get. This post is without allowances.

Rank Subedar Major Pay Scale Level 8 Total Income (per month) 47,600

Commissioned Officers

Officers in the Indian Army, selected from the Indian military’s defense academies, are paid higher salaries.

Lieutenant

Lieutenant is a fresh recruiter in the Indian Army. Those serving as JCO/OR can apply for this rank, but they must have a 12th standard or graduation degree

Rank Lieutenant Pay Scale Level 10 Total Income (per month) 56,100

Captain

The second rank of commissioned officers is a captain, and a person serving the Indian Army as a lieutenant for two years is eligible for this post.

Rank Captain Pay Scale Level 10 B Total Income (per month) 61,300

Major

A person is promoted to the rank of a Major if he/she has worked six years as a Captain in the Indian Army.

Rank Major Pay Scale Level 11 Total Income (per month) 69,400

Lieutenant Colonel

A Major with thirteen years of service in the Indian Army is poised to be promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

Rank Lieutenant Colonel Pay Scale Level 12 Total Income (per month) 1,21,000

Colonel

Similarly, the rank of Colonel is superior to Lieutenant Colonel, and to be promoted to this rank in the Indian Army, an individual must exhibit certain qualities or prerequisites.

Rank Colonel Pay Scale Level 13 Total Income (per month) 1,30,600

Brigadier

The rank of Brigadier is highly regarded and is only awarded after a long period of service in the Indian Army, and has a 13A level of pay matrix.

Rank Brigadier Pay Scale Level 13 A Total Income (per month) 1,39,600

Major General

After serving the country for almost 32 years, a person becomes eligible for this post.

Rank Major General Pay Scale Level 13 Total Income (per month) 1,44,200

Lieutenant General

This level does not have a specific grade pay. Every year, the Lieutenant General enjoys a pay raise of 3 percent.

Rank Lieutenant General Pay Scale Level 15 Total Income (per month) 1,82,200

General

The salary for this post without allowance is Rs. 2,50,000 and is ranked 18th in the pay matrix.

Rank General Pay Scale Level 18 Total Income (per month) 2,50,000

