Indian Army's surveillance drone strays across LoC into Pakistan, here's what happened next

An Indian Army UAV on a training mission drifted into Pakistan-occupied Kashmir due to a technical malfunction, prompting a request for its return.

Indian army's UAV crosses LoC reaches Pakistan-occupied Kashmir: A mini unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operated by the Indian Army in the Rajouri sector experienced a technical issue on Friday, August 23. This lead it to stray across the Line of Control (LoC) into Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Officials familiar with the situation stated that the UAV encountered a technical malfunction during a training mission and lost control, drifting into Pakistani territory.

The incident occurred at 9:25 am, when the mini UAV, while conducting a routine training mission within Indian territory, lost its course due to the malfunction. It eventually drifted into the Nikial sector of Pakistan, which is located opposite the Bhimber Gali sector on the Indian side of the LoC. According to officials, Pakistani troops are believed to have recovered the UAV.

In response to the incident, the Indian Army promptly communicated with the Pakistani Army through a hotline, requesting the return of the UAV. While the situation is being closely monitored, the army remains vigilant along the LoC, maintaining a strong focus on preventing terrorist infiltration into India.

The incident comes at a time of heightened security concerns in Jammu and Kashmir. On August 14, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a high-level security meeting to assess the situation in the region, following an increase in terror attacks. The meeting aimed to develop a strategy to address the rising threat of terrorism.

On the same day, a 25-year-old Indian Army officer lost his life during an encounter with terrorists in the mountain forests of Doda district. This encounter occurred just days after Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan highlighted the ongoing proxy war being waged by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir as a major security challenge for India. The recent escalation in terrorist activities, particularly in areas south of the Pir Panjal range, has further underscored the gravity of the situation.

The Indian Army continues to maintain a strict vigil along the LoC, ensuring that all measures are in place to counter any potential threats and secure the region from terrorist activities.

