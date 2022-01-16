Indian Army’s new combat uniform by NIFT revealed: Know important features here

The Indian Army revealed its much anticipated new uniform on January 15, on the occasion of the 74th Army Day of India. The new combat uniform of the army, which has been designed in collaboration with the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), has a lot of special features.

The new combat uniform unveiled by the Indian Army on Saturday is comfortable, climate-friendly, and features a digital disruptive pattern. The new uniforms were revealed when a contingent of commandos of the Parachute regiment took part in the Army Day parade wearing them at the Cariappa ground.

Indian Army’s new uniforms have a special set of characteristics and unique features, including a mix of colours including olive and earthen, which has been designed taking into considerations aspects like areas of deployment of the troops and climatic conditions in which they operate.

As compared to the older uniform, the new combat wear has a more informal look, as the shirt remains tucked out, hiding the belt buckle. This uniform is more comfortable and it can be worn in all types of terrains, according to the Indian Army.

Sources also said that the new uniform has been designed after analysing combat uniforms of armies of various other countries, in association with the National Institute of Fashion Technology. The digital pattern is similar to that of the US army and will help in distinguishing between paramilitary forces and the army.

The sources further said that the digital disruptive pattern is designed with help of computer aid. Multiple fabrics, eight designs, and almost 15 patterns were analysed before finalizing the uniform, which is made out of light fabric, making it more comfortable for tough climates.

According to sources, a contingent of army officials will be seen marching in the Republic Day parade this month, sporting the new combat uniforms, which have been designed in collaboration with NIFT.

(With PTI inputs)