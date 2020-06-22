Indian Army's Havildar Dipak Karki martyred in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in J&K's Nowshera sector

indian army, pakistan, jammu, kashmir, Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K)

A soldier of the Indian Army has lost his life in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops at the Nowshera sector in Jammu and Kashmir along the Line of Control (LoC) on Monday, officials said.

The identity of the martyred soldier has been confirmed as Havildar Dipak Karki of the Indian Army. He was deployed along the LoC in Kalal where he attained martyrdom in Pakistan's ceasefire violation.

Indian Army's Havildar Dipak Karki has lost his life in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Nowshera sector (J&K) along the Line of Control. pic.twitter.com/Hir9kJDkCi — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2020

Earlier in the day, Pakistan violated the ceasefire in the Krishna Ghati and Nowshera sectors of Jammu and Kashmir at about 3:30 AM on Monday.

It initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Krishna Ghati Sector, which lies in the Poonch district of J&K. To this, the Indian Army retaliated befittingly, an army statement said.

However, later in the day, Pakistan again violated the ceasefire in the Nowshera sector at about 5:30 AM, triggering a befitting retaliation from the Indian Army once again.