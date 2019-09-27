Indian Army's Cheetah helicopter crashes in Bhutan, Lt Col among two killed

The incident took place during a training flight.

An Indian Army helicopter crashed in Bhutan on Thursday during training, killing two pilots, including a Lieutenant Colonel.

The Indian Army pilot was training a Bhutanese Army pilot on Cheetah helicopter when the accident took place, ANI reported.

The crash took place around 1 pm near Yongphulla. The chopper went out of radio and lost visual contact soon after 1 pm when it was way from Khirmu (Arunanchal) to Yongfulla on duty.

Bhutan: An Indian Army Cheetah helicopter crashed in Bhutan today, both pilots lost their lives. It was enroute from Khirmu(Arunanchal) to Yongfulla(Bhutan) on duty. The 2 pilots were-an Indian Army pilot of Lieutenant colonel rank&a Bhutanese Army pilot training with Indian Army pic.twitter.com/gxl6W7WzqQ — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2019

"A ground search and rescue (SAR) operation was launched immediately from Yongphulla. Indian Air Force and Army Helicopters SAR were also launched. The wreckage has been located," Indian Army spokesperson, Col Aman Anand said in a statement.

More details are awaited.