Indian Army's Cheetah helicopter crashes in Bhutan, Lt Col among two killed

The incident took place during a training flight.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 27, 2019, 04:37 PM IST

An Indian Army helicopter crashed in Bhutan on Thursday during training, killing two pilots, including a Lieutenant Colonel. 

The Indian Army pilot was training a Bhutanese Army pilot on Cheetah helicopter when the accident took place, ANI reported. 

The crash took place around 1 pm near Yongphulla. The chopper went out of radio and lost visual contact soon after 1 pm when it was way from Khirmu (Arunanchal) to Yongfulla on duty.

"A ground search and rescue (SAR) operation was launched immediately from Yongphulla. Indian Air Force and Army Helicopters SAR were also launched. The wreckage has been located," Indian Army spokesperson, Col Aman Anand said in a statement. 

More details are awaited.

 

