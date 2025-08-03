Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

BIG tension for India as Pakistan, Iran major trade goal nearly 2 years after cross-border conflict?

OMG! Tamannaah Bhatia finally BREAKS SILENCE on dating rumours with Virat Kohli: 'I met him...'

Centre reviewing list of US goods exempted from tariffs? MEA issues statement

'I gave up non-veg': Gauahar Khan lost 10 kilos in 10 days after Pregnancy, shares her diet

Indian Army's BIG statement after officer caught assaulting SpiceJet staffer on camera, says, 'Committed to...'

BIG jolt to Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif as PTI gears up for mass demonstration to demand Imran Khan's release: 'About justice...'

Joe Root creates world record, becomes first player to achieve massive feat in WTC history

IND vs ENG: Anderson-Tendulkar trophy witnesses record-breaking run fest in historic 2025 series

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan reacts to his first National Award, pens emotional win on superstar's win: 'No one tells them like you'

From Juhu to Bandra West, THESE 5 areas of Mumbai's most expensive and posh areas, home to billionaires, celebrities

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
BIG tension for India as Pakistan, Iran major trade goal nearly 2 years after cross-border conflict?

BIG tension for India as Pakistan, Iran major trade goal nearly 2 years?

OMG! Tamannaah Bhatia finally BREAKS SILENCE on dating rumours with Virat Kohli: 'I met him...'

OMG! Tamannaah Bhatia finally BREAKS SILENCE on dating rumours with Virat Kohli

Centre reviewing list of US goods exempted from tariffs? MEA issues statement

Centre reviewing list of US goods exempted from tariffs? MEA says...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Munjya, Stree 2, Roohi and more new-age Bollywood horror-comedies that'll scare and tickle you

New-age Bollywood horror-comedies that'll scare and tickle you

Masaba Gupta’s weight loss secret after motherhood, 5 delicious meals that got her back in shape

Masaba Gupta’s weight loss secret after motherhood, 5 delicious meals

Rubina Dilaik’s crème brûlée paratha is the 'desi' dessert twist perfect for monsoon, recipe inside

Rubina Dilaik’s crème brûlée paratha is the 'desi' dessert twist

HomeIndia

INDIA

Indian Army's BIG statement after officer caught assaulting SpiceJet staffer on camera, says, 'Committed to...'

The Indian Army on Saturday, i.e., August 2, stated that it is awaiting the outcome of an investigation into an alleged assault by one of its personnel on SpiceJet employees at Srinagar Airport last week.

Latest News

Meemansa Shehkawat

Updated : Aug 03, 2025, 09:24 PM IST

Indian Army's BIG statement after officer caught assaulting SpiceJet staffer on camera, says, 'Committed to...'
Indian Army's BIG statement after officer caught assaulting SpiceJet staffer on camera, says, 'Committed to...'

TRENDING NOW

The Indian Army on Saturday, i.e., August 2, stated that it is awaiting the outcome of an investigation into an alleged assault by one of its personnel on SpiceJet employees at Srinagar Airport last week. In an official statement, the Indian Army said, "The matter involving an alleged altercation between an Army personnel and airline staff at Srinagar Airport on 26 July 2025 has come to the notice of the Indian Army. The Indian Army is committed to upholding the highest standards of discipline and conduct and takes all allegations seriously. Full cooperation is being extended to the authorities in investigating the case.”

As the assault video came under scrutiny by the public, another statement from the Army headquarters said that it is "fully committed to maintaining discipline and mutual respect in all civil spaces across the country." As per a report by Hindustan Times, the incident occurred on July 26 at the boarding gate of SpiceJet flight SG-386 from Srinagar to Delhi when a minor disagreement over excess baggage escalated into a fight. SpiceJet claimed that a senior Army officer physically assaulted four of its ground staff during the confrontation. 

According to the airline's statement, one staff member sustained a spinal fracture, while another received jaw injuries. “The employees were attacked with punches, repeated kicks, and a queue stand. One staffer collapsed unconscious, but the passenger continued kicking the fainted employee. Another was bleeding from the nose and mouth after a kick to the jaw while trying to assist the injured colleague,” the airline said.

Meanwhile, all injured employees are currently undergoing treatment. The incident sparked outrage online after a video of the alleged assault went viral. As shown in the video, a man, purported to be the Army officer, repeatedly strikes the staff using a queue stand. The accused officer has been charged with “murderous assault", as per reports. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Ranbir Kapoor quits Kishore Kumar's biopic, Anurag Basu reveals reason: 'Bechare ke paas wo...'
Ranbir Kapoor quits Kishore Kumar's biopic, Anurag Basu reveals reason
This is world's most expensive Labubu doll, once priced at Rs 7000, now sold for whopping...
This is world's most expensive Labubu doll, sold for whopping Rs...
Think AI is taking every job? Microsoft study says these 40 professions are safe
Think AI is taking every job? Microsoft study says these 40 professions are safe
Tamil actor Madhan Bob passes away after battling cancer
Tamil actor Madhan Bob passes away after battling cancer
Donald Trump cracks whip: 50 Countries, including Pakistan and Bangladesh, have tariff rates lower than India. Complete list here
Trump cracks whip:50 Countries, including Pakistan have tariffs lower than India
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Munjya, Stree 2, Roohi and more new-age Bollywood horror-comedies that'll scare and tickle you
New-age Bollywood horror-comedies that'll scare and tickle you
Masaba Gupta’s weight loss secret after motherhood, 5 delicious meals that got her back in shape
Masaba Gupta’s weight loss secret after motherhood, 5 delicious meals
Rubina Dilaik’s crème brûlée paratha is the 'desi' dessert twist perfect for monsoon, recipe inside
Rubina Dilaik’s crème brûlée paratha is the 'desi' dessert twist
Keerthy Suresh to Kangana Ranaut: 5 Indian actresses who brilliantly portrayed iconic actresses on-screen
5 Indian actresses who brilliantly portrayed iconic actresses on-screen
In Pics: Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem’s stunning Mumbai bungalow with private pool and art collection
In Pics: Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem’s stunning Mumbai bungalow with private p
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE