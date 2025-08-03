Indian Army's BIG statement after officer caught assaulting SpiceJet staffer on camera, says, 'Committed to...'

The Indian Army on Saturday, i.e., August 2, stated that it is awaiting the outcome of an investigation into an alleged assault by one of its personnel on SpiceJet employees at Srinagar Airport last week.

The Indian Army on Saturday, i.e., August 2, stated that it is awaiting the outcome of an investigation into an alleged assault by one of its personnel on SpiceJet employees at Srinagar Airport last week. In an official statement, the Indian Army said, "The matter involving an alleged altercation between an Army personnel and airline staff at Srinagar Airport on 26 July 2025 has come to the notice of the Indian Army. The Indian Army is committed to upholding the highest standards of discipline and conduct and takes all allegations seriously. Full cooperation is being extended to the authorities in investigating the case.”

As the assault video came under scrutiny by the public, another statement from the Army headquarters said that it is "fully committed to maintaining discipline and mutual respect in all civil spaces across the country." As per a report by Hindustan Times, the incident occurred on July 26 at the boarding gate of SpiceJet flight SG-386 from Srinagar to Delhi when a minor disagreement over excess baggage escalated into a fight. SpiceJet claimed that a senior Army officer physically assaulted four of its ground staff during the confrontation.

According to the airline's statement, one staff member sustained a spinal fracture, while another received jaw injuries. “The employees were attacked with punches, repeated kicks, and a queue stand. One staffer collapsed unconscious, but the passenger continued kicking the fainted employee. Another was bleeding from the nose and mouth after a kick to the jaw while trying to assist the injured colleague,” the airline said.

Meanwhile, all injured employees are currently undergoing treatment. The incident sparked outrage online after a video of the alleged assault went viral. As shown in the video, a man, purported to be the Army officer, repeatedly strikes the staff using a queue stand. The accused officer has been charged with “murderous assault", as per reports.