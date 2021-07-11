Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Join India Army without exam, earn 2.5 lakh salary - Eligibility and other details here

For anyone looking for an opportunity to serve the Indian Army, this is the perfect chance for you. The Indian Army has invited applications for recruitment under the NCC Special Entry Scheme for both, men and women candidates. Anyone who is eligible for the post can apply by visiting the official website of the Indian Army, joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Candidates who are interested are requested to go through the official notification of the Indian Army recruitment 2021 before applying. A total of 55 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process and the last date for registration is July 15, 2021.

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Army Recruitment 2021

Those who are interested should have a graduate degree or an equivalent degree from a recognised university with a minimum of fifty per cent marks.

If applying for the position of Senior Division/Wing of NCC, then with the graduate degree they should also have a work experience of minimum two-three years.

Selection Process for Indian Army Recruitment 2021

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview at the selection centre. Candidates will be put through a two-stage selection process. Those who clear Stage I will move to Stage II. Candidates who fail in Stage I will be sent back.

Important Dates for Indian Army Recruitment 2021

Start date for online application- June 16Last date to apply online- July 15

Vacancy Details for Indian Army Recruitment 2021NCC Male – 50 PostsNCC Female – 5 Posts