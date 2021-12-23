Army plans to buy Medium Range Precision Kill System with 'loitering munitions', THIS is how it will destroy enemy

The Indian Army is planning to buy 10 sets of Medium Range Precision Kill System (MRPKS), comprising 120 loitering munitions to destroy enemy targets with precision and minimum collateral damage. The 120 loitering munitions will help artillery units to detect, engage, strike and destroy static and moving targets with precision.

Medium Range Precision Kill System (MRPKS) are unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAV), popularly known as drones, that can provide a breakthrough against dynamic and well protected static targets by real-time acquisition and precision strike.

The munitions can loiter in air close to the designated target and provide real-time imagery to the operator on the ground. When directed, these loitering munitions can attack the designated target by self-destructing into it.

The Army has clearly stated that the weapon systems should be indigenously designed, developed and manufactured in India under the Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020. Those who qualify on the technical, commercial and project requirements of the EoI will be issued a project sanction order to develop a prototype of the system.

Salient features of MRPKS

The weapon systems will also come with 10 launchers, 30 forward observation stations.

The munitions can 'loiter' in the air and provide real time imagery on the target to the operator on ground.

On the detection of the target, the loitering munition should be able to strike it with precision.

The loitering munition will be carrying a warhead to strike with precision so as to reduce collateral damages.

MRPKS should be able to hit targets with precision in day and night operations and in all-weather conditions.

Should be able to detect and take out static, moving targets across all terrains, including deserts and high altitudes.

They should be also able to engage targets such as radar installations, including weapon locating radar.

The Medium Range Precision Kill System (MRPKS) systems are required to have a range of 40 km.

The loitering munitions should have an endurance of minimum two hours and hover in air at an altitude of minimum of 1 km.

Should be able to carry out a damage assessment with the munition having the capability of aborting a target, re-attack and reuse.

The control station will carry out mission planning, select target and simultaneously control two or more munitions if required.

The loitering munitions should have a shelf life of at least 15 years, according to the RFI.