Indian Army officer, who assaulted SpiceJet staff, put on no-fly list for 5 years; here's what it means

The incident occurred on July 26 at the boarding gate for a SpiceJet flight from Srinagar to Delhi after a dispute over extra baggage charges. SpiceJet said the officer was carrying two cabin bags, weighing more than double the permitted limit of 7 kg. Read on to know more on this.

An Indian Army officer, who brutally assaulted four SpiceJet staffers at the Srinagar airport last month, has been put on the no-fly list for five years, aviation watchdog the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Tuesday. The incident occurred on July 26 at the boarding gate for a SpiceJet flight from Srinagar to Delhi after a dispute over extra baggage charges. SpiceJet said the officer was carrying two cabin bags, weighing more than double the allowed limit of 7 kg.

What did SpiceJet say on the incident?

SpiceJet had said of the incident: "When politely informed of the excess baggage and asked to pay the applicable charges, the passenger refused and forcefully entered the aerobridge without completing the boarding process - a clear violation of aviation security protocols. He was escorted back to the gate by a CISF official." The airline added, "At the gate, the passenger grew increasingly aggressive and physically assaulted four members of the SpiceJet ground staff." One of the employees suffered a spinal fracture.

How did Indian Army react to the incident?

After the incident, the Indian Army issued a statement saying it was fully cooperating with the concerned authorities. "The matter involving an alleged altercation between an Army personnel and airline staff at Srinagar Airport on 26 July has come to the notice of the Indian Army. The Indian Army is committed to upholding the highest standards of discipline and conduct and takes all allegations seriously. Full cooperation is being extended to the authorities in investigating the case," the force said in a statement.

What happens next for the Indian Army officer?

As per reports, the Army officer will not be allowed to fly on any SpiceJet domestic or international flight for the said period. An internal committee set up under the Civil Aviation Rules declared the passenger "unruly" and recommended the ban. According to aviation regulations, passengers who are "verbally unruly" may face a flying ban of up to three months while "physical unruliness" can lead to a ban of up to six months. In case of "life-threatening behaviour," the minimum ban is of two years. Passengers can appeal the decision within 60 days to an appellate panel led by a retired High Court judge. As per official data, 379 people have been put on the national no-fly list over the past five years, of which 48 were added between January 1 and July 30 this year.