Indian Army lights candles at forward locations across LoC in show of solidarity against COVID-19

Headlines

Vicky Kaushal reveals if he was disappointed with not winning National Film Award for Best Actor for Sardar Udham

Who was Khalistani leader Hardeep Nijjar? Why his assassination is putting strain on India-Canada ties

This actor who worked with Rajinikanth at age 10, earned Rs 100 as first salary, now earns upto Rs 100 crore per film

Pending for 27 years, Women’s Reservation Bill finally cleared: How can it change course of history?

'Credible allegations of potential link': Canada PM Trudeau accuses India of being behind killing of Khalistani leader

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Vicky Kaushal reveals if he was disappointed with not winning National Film Award for Best Actor for Sardar Udham

Himachal govt moves resolution in Assembly urging Centre to declare state calamity a 'national disaster'

Wordle 822 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 19

Countries with reservation for women in parliament

10 reasons why you should eat corn (Bhutta)

7 Chemicals that are harmful for hairs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

Asia Cup 2023 Final: Player of tournament, runner up award; Check full list of awards | India vs Sri Lanka

Know why Gautam Gambhir Wants Someone to replace Shreyas Iyer From India's ODI World Cup squad

India gets the world class convention centre Yashobhoomi, must know facts about the mega centre

Vicky Kaushal reveals if he was disappointed with not winning National Film Award for Best Actor for Sardar Udham

This actor who worked with Rajinikanth at age 10, earned Rs 100 as first salary, now earns upto Rs 100 crore per film

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

HomeIndia

India

Indian Army lights candles at forward locations across LoC in show of solidarity against COVID-19

Even paramilitary forces, including personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), also lit earthen lamps and candles at 9 PM today at their respective posts

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 05, 2020, 11:36 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On the Prime Minister's appeal to the nation, the Indian Army on Sunday came forward along with millions of other Indians to light candles and 'Diya' at forward locations along the Line of Control (LoC). Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier appealed to all Indians to switch off the lights at their residences tonight at 9 PM for nine minutes, and to just light a candle, 'Diya', or their cellphone's flashlight, to mark the nation's fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, that is spreading across the country like wildfire.

"The Army stands united with 130 crore Indians who are united through a common resolve to fight against COVID-19," said the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Udhampur at the Directorate of Public Relations under the Union Ministry of Defence.

 

 

Even paramilitary forces, including personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), also lit earthen lamps and candles at 9 PM today at their respective posts, heeding to Prime Minister Modi's appeal to all to switch off the lights at their residences tonight at 9 PM for nine minutes, and to just light a candle, 'Diya', or their cellphone's flashlight, to mark the nation's fight against COVID-19.

The CRPF personnel lit up candles in Chattisgarh's Raipur outside ex-Chief Minister Raman Singh's house following the Prime Minister's appeal.

 

 

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel at the quarantine centre in Chhawla lit earthen lamps and candles.

 

 

The 44th Battalion of Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel in Rajnandgaon lit earthen lamps.

 

 

The Indian Army had a day earlier advised all citizens to be careful while lighting diyas or candles on Sunday. It was advised that it would be better to wash hands with soap instead of using sanitisers prior to the lighting candles, etc since the alcohol-based santitiser carries a potential risk factor.

"On April 5, let us be careful while lighting diyas or candles. Use soap to wash your hands and not alcohol-based sanitisers prior to lighting," the Indian Army had stated in a tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the nation through a video message, in which he appealed to the citizens of India to come together to defeat the threat of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis, that is spreading like wildfire across the nation.

In a unique proposition, the Prime Minister asked every citizen to switch off all lights at their residences on April 5 at 9 PM for nine minutes and instead light a candle, a 'Diya', or their mobile's flashlights to mark India's fight against coronavirus. The purpose of this exercise, Modi said, is to bolster confidence in the heart of the citizens with a realisation of the fact that no one is alone in this crisis, they are in this with 130-crore other Indians who are collectively battling this crisis.

Friends, amidst the darkness spread by the corona pandemic, we must continuously progress towards light and hope. We must defeat the deep darkness of the crisis by spreading the glory of light in all four directions," said the Prime Minister in the video message.

"And that is why, this Sunday, on April 5, we must all together, challenge the darkness spread by the corona crisis, introducing it to the power of light. On this day, we must awaken the superpower of 130 crore Indians. We must take the super resolve of 130 crore Indians to even greater heights," Modi had said.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Hartalika Teej 2023: 5 mouth-watering traditional sweet recipes to relish on the festival

Elevate Special Moments with Exquisite Jewelry Sets Designed by the Top Gemologist Jinagna Shah

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, playing XI for Asia Cup 2023 final

Ahead of wedding, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha twin in blue at airport

Meet Karachi-born model who became first-ever Miss Universe Pakistan 2023, to be part of global pageant despite backlash

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE