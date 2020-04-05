Indian Army lights candles at forward locations across LoC in show of solidarity against COVID-19

Even paramilitary forces, including personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), also lit earthen lamps and candles at 9 PM today at their respective posts

On the Prime Minister's appeal to the nation, the Indian Army on Sunday came forward along with millions of other Indians to light candles and 'Diya' at forward locations along the Line of Control (LoC). Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier appealed to all Indians to switch off the lights at their residences tonight at 9 PM for nine minutes, and to just light a candle, 'Diya', or their cellphone's flashlight, to mark the nation's fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, that is spreading across the country like wildfire.

"The Army stands united with 130 crore Indians who are united through a common resolve to fight against COVID-19," said the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Udhampur at the Directorate of Public Relations under the Union Ministry of Defence.

Even paramilitary forces, including personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), also lit earthen lamps and candles at 9 PM today at their respective posts, heeding to Prime Minister Modi's appeal to all to switch off the lights at their residences tonight at 9 PM for nine minutes, and to just light a candle, 'Diya', or their cellphone's flashlight, to mark the nation's fight against COVID-19.

The CRPF personnel lit up candles in Chattisgarh's Raipur outside ex-Chief Minister Raman Singh's house following the Prime Minister's appeal.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel at the quarantine centre in Chhawla lit earthen lamps and candles.

The 44th Battalion of Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel in Rajnandgaon lit earthen lamps.

The Indian Army had a day earlier advised all citizens to be careful while lighting diyas or candles on Sunday. It was advised that it would be better to wash hands with soap instead of using sanitisers prior to the lighting candles, etc since the alcohol-based santitiser carries a potential risk factor.

"On April 5, let us be careful while lighting diyas or candles. Use soap to wash your hands and not alcohol-based sanitisers prior to lighting," the Indian Army had stated in a tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the nation through a video message, in which he appealed to the citizens of India to come together to defeat the threat of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis, that is spreading like wildfire across the nation.

In a unique proposition, the Prime Minister asked every citizen to switch off all lights at their residences on April 5 at 9 PM for nine minutes and instead light a candle, a 'Diya', or their mobile's flashlights to mark India's fight against coronavirus. The purpose of this exercise, Modi said, is to bolster confidence in the heart of the citizens with a realisation of the fact that no one is alone in this crisis, they are in this with 130-crore other Indians who are collectively battling this crisis.

Friends, amidst the darkness spread by the corona pandemic, we must continuously progress towards light and hope. We must defeat the deep darkness of the crisis by spreading the glory of light in all four directions," said the Prime Minister in the video message.

"And that is why, this Sunday, on April 5, we must all together, challenge the darkness spread by the corona crisis, introducing it to the power of light. On this day, we must awaken the superpower of 130 crore Indians. We must take the super resolve of 130 crore Indians to even greater heights," Modi had said.