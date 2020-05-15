Indian Army Lieutenant Colonel, soldier killed in snow slide in North Sikkim

These soldiers were part of the army's patrolling-cum-snow clearance party when the incident occurred.

Two Indian Army soldiers lost their lives after an avalanche hit an army post in North Sikkim.

These soldiers were part of the army's patrolling-cum-snow clearance party when the incident occurred.

The two soldiers have been identified as Lieutenant Colonel Robert TA and Sapper Sapala Shanmukha Rao. The army confirmed their death in an official press release.

According to the official press release, a strolling-cum-snow clearance party, comprising 17-18 soldiers, came under snow slide.

"Inspite of the best efforts of the rescue team and local formation an officer Lieutenant Colonel Robert TA and Sapper/ OPEM Sapala Shanmukha Rao who were trapped under the ice lost their lives. All other members of the team are safe." the statement further stated.