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Indian Army In Ukraine? US Vice President proposed they should join Saudi Arabia as peacekeepers

The remarks were made early in the second Trump term, as detailed in “Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump” by New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jun 24, 2026, 11:41 AM IST

Indian Army In Ukraine? US Vice President proposed they should join Saudi Arabia as peacekeepers
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US Vice President JD Vance floated the idea that troops from India or Saudi Arabia could serve as peacekeepers in Ukraine during a White House discussion on America’s Ukraine war strategy, according to a new book released Tuesday.

The remarks were made early in the second Trump term, as detailed in “Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump” by New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan.

The Trump administration held an Oval Office meeting ten days after the inauguration. President Trump and his senior advisers were being briefed by retired Army Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, whom Trump named special presidential envoy for Ukraine and Russia.

During the meeting, Kellogg outlined a plan called “An America First Plan: Trump’s Historic Peace Deal for Russia-Ukraine War,” Haberman and Swan write. The proposal stated that the US would not formally acknowledge Russia’s claims to occupied Ukrainian land, but would also include “a major concession that Ukraine would not attempt to retake lost territory by force.” That point sparked discussion in the room about deploying non-NATO peacekeepers.

“Are there troops from other countries that could serve this purpose,” the book quotes the VP as asking, before suggesting “Saudi Arabia or India”. “Trump chuckled,” the book adds, quoting the president: “The Indians won’t do that. They won’t pay for something like that.”

Trump reportedly noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a good relationship with him. “Prime Minister Modi really liked him and wanted to visit, Trump said, but the Indians do not ever pay for anything,” the book states.

The book also describes another instance where Trump referred to India during a discussion on tariffs. Days after Elon Musk, then serving as a “special government employee,” clashed with cabinet secretaries, the White House held a Technology CEO Council meeting on March 10. The Roosevelt Room gathering included heads of IBM, Dell, HPE, HP Inc., Qualcomm and Intel.

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick asked the executives, “What do we need to do to get you to commit to building new factories in the United States of America?” During that meeting, Trump mentioned India in the context of tariffs, alleging that the country levied 175% duties on American goods.

“Those who won’t build here are going to have massive tariffs to pay… not 20%, like 100%…We’re treated so unfairly. China tariffs us over 150 to 200 per cent, India 175 per cent,” Trump said, according to the book.

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