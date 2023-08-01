Headlines

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G India sale date officially revealed, check discounts and features of Nothing Phone (1) rival

ED raids Hero Motocorp chairman Pawan Munjal as part of money laundering probe

Manipur violence: Elderly woman walked 20 km after her house burnt down, hid in jungles to save Kuki daughter-in-law

How Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill 2023 can make film pirates pay fines of up to Rs 30 crore

Indian Army implements common uniform for Brigadier and above ranks

India

Indian Army implements common uniform for Brigadier and above ranks

The move will reinforce common identity and the Indian Army's character as a fair and equitable organisation, Army officials said on the move.

ANI

Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 12:58 PM IST

The Indian Army has implemented a new common uniform regulation for senior officers with Brigadier and above ranks irrespective of the parent cadre and initial appointment, Army officials said.

They said the move will reinforce common identity and the Indian Army's character as a fair and equitable organisation. The decision was taken after detailed deliberations during the recently-concluded Army Commanders Conference and extensive consultations with all stakeholders.

Officials said that headgear, shoulder rank badges, gorget patches, belt and shoes of senior officers of flag rank (Brigadier and above) will now be common and standardised. The flag-rank officers will now not wear any lanyard.

The step has been taken to promote and strengthen common identity and approach in service matters amongst senior leadership beyond the boundaries of regiments, officials said. Brigadier and above officers are those who have already commanded units and battalions and are mostly posted at headquarters or establishments where officers from all arms and services work and function together.

A standard uniform will ensure a common identity for all senior-rank officers and reflect the true ethos of the Indian Army, officials said. There is no change in the uniform worn by Colonels and officers below that rank, Army officials said.

