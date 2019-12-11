Indian Army gets US made Sig Sauer assault rifles to fight terrorists in J&K

In order to take on terror operations against terrorists in the valley and Line of Control (LoC), the Indian Army is now getting new American assault rifles. The Indian Army has started getting the first batch of 10,000 Sig Sauer assault rifles for counter-terrorist operations in J&K.

India has placed orders for 72,400 rifles under fast track procedures to equip its frontline soldiers with more capable guns. The first of rifles have arrived in India and has been dispatched to the Northern Command.

Indian Army sources: Army has started inducting 1st batch of 10,000 Sig Sauer assault rifles for counter terrorist operations in J&K. India has placed orders for 72,400 rifles under fast track procedures to equip its frontline soldiers with more capable guns. (Representative pic) pic.twitter.com/7319omvdgk — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2019

Indian Army's Northern Command is responsible to keep a check on terror activities, counter-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

India had signed a deal of over Rs 700 crore to add a new portfolio of assault rifles for the Indian Army.

The new rifles will be produced in US and arrive in India within a year. The contract has been made under fast-track procurement (FTP).

Assault rifles will be a boost for the Indian Army to tackle anti-terror activities and infiltration bids that keeps happening from across the border.