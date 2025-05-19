The senior Indian Army officer said Pakistan had no legitimate military targets and was expected to strike civilian and religious sites in India.

In a powerful testament to the Indian Army's vigilance and strength, soldiers deployed along the international border in Amritsar, Punjab, shared critical updates on Operation Sindoor, a decisive military response to Pakistan-backed terrorism.

Speaking to ANI, a soldier of the Indian Army recounted a recent engagement, "At this time, we are a part of Operation Sindoor...On the night of 8-9 May, they suddenly fired on us and tried to infiltrate. We fired accurately at the enemy and foiled their infiltration attempt. The result of our firing was that by the morning, the enemy came on their knees and hoisted a white flag on their post. We assure our countrymen that as long as the Indian Army is deployed on the borders of the country, no one can raise their eyes towards this country..."

Another soldier stationed at a well-concealed area close to the international border said, "Under Operation Sindoor, the Indian armed forces launched a successful strike against terror infrastructure against Pakistan. After 22nd April, we started our preparations and were ready to deploy at short notice. Presently, you are standing in a well-concealed and well-protected gun position of the Panther gunners close to the international border. We are prepared for all and any kind of threats that the enemy might throw at us, which includes drone attacks, air attacks, counter-bombardment and any other hybrid threats. We stand vigilant. We stand alert and are ready to thwart any nefarious designs that the enemy might throw at us..."

Highlighting the effectiveness of Indian defence system, another soldier said, "Only 10% of the ammunition of ground-based air defence weapons and Army air defence weapons were used...We have recovered Kamikaze drones and micro-drones like YIHA-III and Songar, which are likely of Turkish origin...It is very difficult to breach our air defence wall..."

He further said, "On 7th May, when we identified and hit top militant installations like LeT headquarters in Muridke in Pakistan and PoK, it was predicted that Pakistan would retaliate and target our main air bases and military installations. But by surprise, some Kamikaze drones, surface-to-surface and air-to-surface missiles were launched directly for the Golden Temple. After not getting any success in causing damage to our air bases and military installations for about 3 days, they targeted civilian areas, Gurdwara Sahib and other areas with these Kamikaze drones and rockets. All the air raid was intercepted and shot down with great precision..."

Following the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, including a Nepali national, were killed, the Indian forces have intensified their operation against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

In retaliation for the terror attack, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, in which precision strikes destroyed terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir (POJK) and eliminated nearly 100 terror operatives at key bases in Pakistan. Among the targets were Bhawalpur, the headquarters of Jaish, and Muridke, a key training base of Lashkar.

After this, on May 10, an understanding of the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan was announced.

