Indian army donates blood to Pakistani terrorist, saves his life

Indian army donated blood, saved life of Pakistani terrorist, caught at LoC in J-K | Photo: ANI

A Pakistani terrorist named Tabarak Hussain was apprehended in the Rajouri district of Jammu & Kashmir. Indian Army personnel gave blood to save his life. According to news agency ANI, Hussain was captured by security personnel at the Line of Control close to the Jammu region.

The terrorist who was apprehended is a resident of Sabzot village in the Kotli region of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. He came here to assist a colonel of the Pakistani Army in funding terrorist activities on Indian land. He is currently receiving medical attention at an army hospital and is doing better because of the Indian Army doctors who saved his life.

"I was sent here with three to four other terrorists. We were paid money by a Pakistani Colonel, Yunus Choudhary, to carry out an attack called "fidayeen" on Indian soldiers after crossing the LoC," Hussian told the news agency.

However, the terrorist who was apprehended was shot, and his companions managed to flee the scene. Hussain revealed that he travelled to the same location in 2016 as well, but was unable to strike the army personnel. Hussain was brought here in severe condition, but his life has now been saved, according to Army doctor Rajeev Nair. It will take him a few weeks to fully heal from his bullet wounds, however.

The physician was further questioned about if he thought it was ironic to save the life of a terrorist who had crossed the LoC to attack the Indian Army. He answered, "For us, everyone who comes here is a patient. Being a doctor, it is our primary job to save the life of our patients. We have made the same effort to save his life that we would have made for soldiers or others. Our Indian soldiers even donated his blood and saved his life. This is their valor."

"He (captured terrorist) is still bed-ridden and the Indian soldiers are feeding him to recover," Dr. Nair added. On August 21, the Indian Army apprehended a Pakistani terrorist near the Line of Control in Naushera, Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from ANI)