Indian Army DGMO issues BIG statement on Operation Sindoor: 'Pakistani air assets...'

The Indian Navy too had sailed into the Arabian sea, waiting to launch a response if the Pakistani side decided to take it any further, the DGMO revealed. "Indian Navy was also very much in action," the DGMO said.

While Pakistan's efforts to launch a response to Operation Sindoor were a "dismal failure", the Indian Army, in turn, destroyed 11 Pakistani air bases, including three hangars and four radars, Director General of Military Operations Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai said on Tuesday. The Indian Army had also destroyed 1 C-130 class of aircraft, one Airborne Early Warning (AEW) aircraft, and atleast four to five fighter jets, the DGMO said while addressing United Nations Troop Contributing Countries' (UNTCC) Chiefs' Conclave in New Delhi. The Army official had said that the launch of Pakistani drones happened after the DGMOs of both sides had spoken to each other. "We know for sure that one C-130 class of aircraft and one AEW, four to five fighter jets and of course there were assets that were also destroyed in air and we now know that the world's longest ever ground to air kill at 300 kilometers plus and five of course high-tech fighters. I think the impunity with which these attacks were carried out is what is significant," the Lieutenant General said on Tuesday.

Talking about the eventual failure of Pakistani efforts to launch an attack post Operation Sindoor, Lt Gen Ghai credited the robust air defence system of India which allowed for the drones to be shot down and thwart the Pakistani action. "Some of those engagements, retaliation, rockets, drones, I think everything was a dismal failure and I think in large part to the very strong integrated air defense that we could put up a variety and class of drones was utilised in an attempt to cause casualties and damage to men and material but everything was a dismal failure", he said. Following Pakistan launching drones on the Indian side, the Indian side also jumped into action, with the Air Force launching an operation on the night of May 8 and May 9. "This of course then led us to you know swing the Indian Air Force into action and in precision strikes that they carried out on the night of the 9th and 10th of May. Now we hit 11 of their air bases and of late I think the Air Chief has spoken about that. If you see eight air bases, three hangars and four radars were damaged. Pakistani air assets were on the ground," he said.

The Indian Navy too had sailed into the Arabian sea, waiting to launch a response if the Pakistani side decided to take it any further, the DGMO revealed. "Indian Navy was also very much in action ladies and gentlemen and this is possibly a fact that is not so well known but the Navy had sailed into the Arabian Sea and when the DGMO spoke now they were very well poised and had the enemy decided to take it any further it could have been catastrophic for them and not only from the sea but from other dimensions as well," he said. India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK in May this year in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The Indian Armed Forces effectively repulsed the subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases. Pakistan DGMO had called his Indian counterpart and the two countries agreed for cessation of hostilities.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).