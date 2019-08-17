Trending#

Indian Army destroys Pak post in retaliation after jawan martyred in ceasefire violation

The jawan, identified as Lance Naik Sandeep Thapa, lost his life in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Nowshera Sector of Rajouri district.


A Pakistani post opposite the RAJOURI sector was hit in action by Indian Army

Updated: Aug 17, 2019, 04:19 PM IST

Indian Army on Saturday retaliated strongly, destroying a Pakistani post along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir after a jawan was martyred in Pak firing. 

Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked firing at around 6:30 in the morning with small arms and mortar shells. 

Indian forces hit back hard, destroying a Pakistani post opposite the Rajouri sector.  

The exchange of fire between the two sides is still underway, army sources said. 

(With ANI inputs)

