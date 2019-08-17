Indian Army destroys Pak post in retaliation after jawan martyred in ceasefire violation

Indian Army on Saturday retaliated strongly, destroying a Pakistani post along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir after a jawan was martyred in Pak firing.

The jawan, identified as Lance Naik Sandeep Thapa, lost his life in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Nowshera Sector of Rajouri district.

Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked firing at around 6:30 in the morning with small arms and mortar shells.

Indian forces hit back hard, destroying a Pakistani post opposite the Rajouri sector.

The exchange of fire between the two sides is still underway, army sources said.

(With ANI inputs)