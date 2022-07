File Photo

On Wednesday, alert troops of the Indian Army thwarted an infiltration bid by terrorists along the line of control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. A defence ministry statement said, "During the midnight hours of 12/13 July 2022, there was an infiltration attempt along LoC in the Poonch sector (J&K) which was suitably foiled by our alert troops."

The statement added that further details about it will be shared later.