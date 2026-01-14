Indian army chief General Upendra Dwivedi's strong statement on Pakistan-China 1963 agreement over Shaksgam valley: 'Illegal action'

India's Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi has reiterated that the 1963 agreement on Shaksgam valley, between India's hostile neighbors, China and Pakistan is 'illegal'. He added that India has never recognized the agreement in which Pakistan ceded the territory to China.

Gen Dwivedi said, “As far as the Shaksgam Valley is concerned, India considers the 1963 agreement between Pakistan and China as illegal. Therefore, we don’t approve of any activity in the valley." He added, "The Ministry of External Affairs has already stated this clearly. Therefore, the joint statement which has been issued in China, what I understand about the CPEC 2.0, we do not accept it, and we consider it an illegal action being carried out by the two nations.”

China's lays claim over Shaksgam vall

Gen Dwivedi's remarks on the 1963 agreement comes after China claimed that Shaksgam valley belongs to Beijing. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, said, 'The territory you mentioned belongs to China. It’s fully justified for China to conduct infrastructure construction on its own territory. China and Pakistan in the 1960s signed a boundary agreement and delimited the boundary between the two countries, which is the right of China and Pakistan as sovereign countries.'

India's stance on J&K's Shaksgam valley

India maintains a clear stance on Shaksgam valley, near Siachen Glacier, is New Delhi's territory, which was under Pakistan's illegal occupation. Pakistan then illegally ceded around 5,180 square kilometers of Indian territory in the Shaksgam Valley to China in 1963. Now China has renewed infrastructure development activities on the territory, as part of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

India's foreign ministry spokesperson randhir Jaiswal said, 'Shaksgam Valley is Indian territory. We have never recognised the so-called China-Pakistan ‘boundary agreement’ signed in 1963. We have consistently maintained that the agreement is illegal and invalid.'