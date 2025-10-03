Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Headlines

INDIA

Indian Army Chief issues BIG warning to Pakistan over terrorism, says, 'will erase from map if...'

His statement comes after IAF chief AP Singh dismissed Pakistan's claims of shooting down Indian fighter jets during Operation Sindoor, calling them "Manohar Kahaniyan". What did the Army Chief warn Pakistan of?

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 03, 2025, 04:11 PM IST

Indian Army Chief issues BIG warning to Pakistan over terrorism, says, 'will erase from map if...'
Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi has issued a stern warning to Pakistan over sponsoring terrorism, stating that Indian forces wouldn't refrain from erasing their geographical presence if it doesn't stop exporting terror. His statement comes after IAF chief AP Singh dismissed Pakistan's claims of shooting down Indian fighter jets during Operation Sindoor, calling them "Manohar Kahaniyan". 

Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi warns Pakistan

"This time we will not maintain the restraint that we had in Operation Sindoor 1.0. This time we will do something that will make Pakistan think whether it wants to retain its place in Geography or not. If Pakistan wants to retain its place in Geography, then it must stop state-sponsored terrorism," Army Chief said at an Army post in Rajasthan's Anupgarh. 

"If God wills, you will get an opportunity soon. All the best," added the Chief of Army Staff, while directing the soldiers to stay prepared. 

Also read: Pakistan's Asim Munir praised Donald Trump for saving millions of lives? US President makes BIG claim on India-Pak ceasefire

Army Chief's warnings follow IAF Chief AP Singh's big revelation

Gen Dwivedi's warning follows Air Chief Marshall AP Singh's remark that the Indian forces had downed four to five Pakistan fighter jets, including US-made F-16s and Chinese JF-17s, during Operation Sindoor in May.  Addressing the press conference on the 93rd Air Force Day celebrations in the national capital, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh said, "...If they think they shot down 15 of my jets, let them think about it. I hope they're convinced about it, and they will cater for 15 less aircraft in my inventory when they come to fight again. So why should I talk about it? Even today, I won't say anything about what happened, how much damage was done, how it happened, because let them find out..."

Pakistan has repeatedly made claims that it shot down several Indian fighter jets following India's launch of Operation Sindoor, which was carried out in response to the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22 that killed 26 tourists.

