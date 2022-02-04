Indian Army building credible, balanced posture to avoid escalation: Vice Chief Lt Gen Manoj Pande

Speaking about disputed borders with nuclear neighbours and the country’s security, Vice Chief of Army Lt Gen Manoj Pande said that such legacy issues are becoming more complex because of the changing nature of wars.

Lt Gen Pande took charge as the Vice Chief of Army on February 1. He highlighted that India needs to build credible deterrence to get success in wars.

“Legacy challenges of our unsettled and disputed borders have become more complex in the face of changing character of future wars…. new tools of aggression, riding on disruptive technologies, and hostile actions that exploit the ambiguous Grey Zone of traditional war and peace, have transformed the battle-space”, said Lt Gen Pande at the Pragyan Conclave.

Stressing upon the best way to succeed in war, Pande said, “we will have to be proactive in building a credible deterrence,” to defeat “the adversary’s efforts to achieve its strategic goals and deterring military escalation. We are cognisant of these requirements”.

Further, he highlighted the army’s future plans to deter upcoming conflicts by saying that

for building capabilities and capacities to fight in a multi-dimensional war, the Army is “actively involved in modernising and evolving, keeping the future of conflicts in mind”.

Pande said that the army is “building a credible and balanced force posture to deter escalation towards an armed conflict”.

Considering the current situation, Pande said that the Indian security establishment must begin to “decipher the changing dynamics and respond accordingly”.

He also shared his views on the new domains of warfare. He said, “the rapidly expanding domains of cyberspace and informatics necessitate a new approach to warfare”, and multi-domain operations need “synergistic application of resources. We need to shed the classic war and peace disposition and enhance inter-agency cohesion”.

“In fact, the critical need for all organs of the state, to work in unison towards the national objective, has been the core takeaway of the past year”, he added.

Referring to the role of social media he said that the “techno-social realm” needs to be addressed in order to assess the rise of current and emerging trends. This will help to arrive at measures to counter information and influence operations, including deep fakes and bots, with a focus on perception change and policy safeguards.

Speaking about Grey Zone warfare, Pande said that it is an “important component of future warfare”. Violent conflicts in the years gone by are “already giving us an insight into the contours of future wars”.

According to him, Grey Zone warfare “is low-cost, involves lesser risks and results in very little retribution”. Such campaigns are “typically built around non-military tools, as part of the tactics of remaining below key thresholds of response”.

“They employ diplomatic, informational, cyber, historical half-truths, proxy forces, terrorists, economic leverages and other tools and techniques, to avoid the impression of a military aggression”, he shared.

He also explained how newer technologies can help to achieve transformation in the armed forces.

As per Pande, “The incorporation of Artificial Intelligence into military and national security realms will fundamentally change the way wars are fought and won… whichever nation triumphs in the AI race, will hold a critical and perhaps, insurmountable military and economic advantage”.

Notably, he laid emphasis on how a nation’s ability to deal with uncertain security challenges can allow the armed forces to “adapt to changes, quickly enough, to win future conflicts.