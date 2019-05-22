Indian Army and Assam Rifles launch massive combing operations in Arunachal following MLA’s killing

Indian Army and Assam Rifles launched massive combing and search operations in the forests of Tirap, Longding and Changlang districts to nab the perpetrators of the killing of National People’s Party MLA Tiron Aboh and ten others near Khonsa , Tirap district on Wednesday.

Sources in the in Eastern Army Command say that entry, exit points, likely routes of escape of the militants have been effectively blocked. “Intensive checks along the Nagaland - Arunachal borders have also been implemented. The Army has intensified operations with increased area domination teams and mobile check posts being deployed all along these and adjoining districts of Nagaland,” said a senior official of the Eastern Army Command.

“The Army is working closely in synergy with the police, civil administration and intelligence agencies to identify the insurgents involved in the brutal killings. We have assured that we will soon track down the militants involved in this horrific act,” added the official.

Aboh and ten others who were in a convoy were killed when militants ambushed in the jungles of Tirap district. Aboh, his son who was driving the car, his brother, two personal security guards (PSO) and six other National People Party’s workers were also killed in the ambush.

“The incident occurred around 11:30 am in Bogapani in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh. Suddenly militants attacked the convoy and eleven persons were killed including the MLA,” said a senior police official of Arunachal Pradesh Police.

Tirong was a sitting MLA who was also contesting the assembly elections in the state from the same seat – Khonsa-West seat.