Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2024: Registration begins, check how to apply

Candidates interested in applying for a seat in the Agniveer recruitment program can register themselves on the official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in. The last date to apply for it has been set on March 21.

On Thursday, the Indian Army started the registration process for its recruitment recruitment rally of Agniveers. The registration process will be the enrolling stage for Agniveer Recruitment 2024. Candidates interested in applying can visit the official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in. The last date to register has been set on March 21.

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2024: Selection Process

The selection process includes written and physical tests.

The written examination is scheduled for April after which selected candidates will be called for physical tests.

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2024: Eligibility criteria

Candidates should be between the ages of 17 to 21 years to be eligible for the recruitment drive.

For Agniveer General Duty vacancies, a minimum of Class 10 qualification is required, while for Tradesmen roles, a minimum of Class 8 qualification is necessary.

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2024: Documents required for the application form

Class 10 pass certificate. (Make sure that the following details are filled exactly with those on the matric certificate: name, father's name, mother's name, date of birth).

Valid personal email address

Mobile number

Details about state, district, and tehsil/block of domicile (mandatory only for JCO/OR enrolment application).

Scanned passport-size photograph (between 10 kb to 20 kb in jpg format)

Scanned photo of signature

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2024: How to apply?