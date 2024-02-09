Twitter
How to start and monеtizе YouTubе channеl for bеginnеrs?

Tata Sons planning massive push to digital arm, planning to invest over Rs 83000000000 in…

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2024: Registration begins, check how to apply

White paper debate in Lok Sabha: FM Sitharaman says UPA put 'family first', left India in 'dire straits' in 2014

Threads tests Instagram-like save posts feature

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2024: Registration begins, check how to apply

Candidates interested in applying for a seat in the Agniveer recruitment program can register themselves on the official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in. The last date to apply for it has been set on March 21.

Pavan Naidu

Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 05:21 PM IST

On Thursday, the Indian Army started the registration process for its recruitment recruitment rally of Agniveers. The registration process will be the enrolling stage for Agniveer Recruitment 2024. Candidates interested in applying can visit the official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in. The last date to register has been set on March 21. 

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2024: Selection Process

The selection process includes written and physical tests.

The written examination is scheduled for April after which selected candidates will be called for physical tests. 

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2024: Eligibility criteria

Candidates should be between the ages of 17 to 21 years to be eligible for the recruitment drive. 

For Agniveer General Duty vacancies, a minimum of Class 10 qualification is required, while for Tradesmen roles, a minimum of Class 8 qualification is necessary.

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2024: Documents required for the application form

  • Class 10 pass certificate. (Make sure that the following details are filled exactly with those on the matric certificate: name, father's name, mother's name, date of birth).
  • Valid personal email address
  • Mobile number
  • Details about state, district, and tehsil/block of domicile (mandatory only for JCO/OR enrolment application).
  • Scanned passport-size photograph (between 10 kb to 20 kb in jpg format)
  • Scanned photo of signature

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2024: How to apply?

  • Go to the official website - joinindianarmy.nic.in.
  • Select the 'Agniveer Apply/Login' link on the homepage.
  • In case you are a new user, then register yourself first. Otherwise, register with your login credentials (username and password).
  • Ensure filling all the necessary fields, make the payment, and then click 'submit'.
  • Download the completed exam form.
  • Keep a hard copy of the form for future reference.
