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Indian Army AGNIPATH Recruitment: A golden opportunity to start your journey
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INDIA
The teams of veterans and the Sikh Regt. are there to help you -- not only to register but also to make you prepare for the upcoming CEE test and later the physical tests.
The Indian Army and the SIKH Regiment calls on the youth to register for recruitment -- the registration gets completed on 1 April, 2026. So do not miss this opportunity to register. The teams of veterans and the Sikh Regt. are there to help you -- not only to register but also to make you prepare for the upcoming CEE test and later the physical tests.
Sikh youth to clear the CEE and physicals and Medicak -- 100% guarantee for recruitment. Overall Indian Army details are as under including job opportunities after four years of service.
Vacancy : 46,000 Posts
Job Role : Agniveer
Qualify : 8th, 10th, 12th
Age : 17 to 23
Salary : Rs.30,000 - 40,000/-
Location : All Over India
Selection : Physical, Medical
Apply Mode: Online
Benefits of AGNIPATH
1st Year: Rs.21000 × 12 = Rs. 2,52,000
2nd Year: Rs.23100 × 12 = Rs. 2,77,200
3rd Year: Ra.25580 × 12 = Rs. 3,06,960
4th Year: Rs.28000 × 12 = Rs. 3,36,000
4 Years Total = Rs.11,72,160
Retirement Time after 4th Year: Rs.11,71,000
Grand Total after 4th Year = Rs. 23,43,160
Plus:
1. Excellent Army Training,
2. Food, Clothes, Boarding & Lodging @ Army Regimental Life for 4 years.
3. Disciplined Lifestyle and
4. Matured Mindset.
Job Offers after 4 Years from:
1. Tri-Forces (Army, Navy, Airforce)
2.. CRPF
3. Railway Protection Force
3. GRP
5. CISF
6. BSF
7. Customs & Central Excise
8. Forest Departments
9. ONGC
10. IOCL
11. HPCL
12. Indian Railways
13. State Police
14. Banks
15. Airports
16. Seaports
17. Traffic Police Depts
18. Toll Plazas
19. ATMs
20. NMDC
21. SAIL
22. All Central PSUs
23. All State PSUs.
24. Task Force
25. Corporates like TATAs, Wipros, Mahindras.
26. Private Security Agencies
27. Logistics Companies
28. Cargo Companies
29. Warehousing Cos.
30. Road Transport Corps (RTCs)
31. Private Transport Cos.
32. Airliners (Indigo, SpiceJet, Tata Vistara etc etc)
33. Community Policing.
and Many MORE...
And, youth get excellent training to face rioters/looters/anti social elements. So, Dear YOUTH, please urgently learn that AGNIPATH is very important in your life and a Great Gift. No doubt in it.
And, 10% Quota for Agniveers in Coast Guard, Defence, Civilian Posts, and in nearly 100 Defence PSUs & Defence R&D Units viz.
1. Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (All 38 Divisions/Units of HAL and HAL JV Companies)
2. Bharat Electronics Ltd (all 10 Units)
3. Bharat Dynamics Ltd
4. BEML Ltd.
5. Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI)
6. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL)
7. Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE)
8. Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL)
9. Hindustan Shipyard Ltd
10. Advanced Weapons & Equipment India Limited
11. Gliders India Ltd
12. Troop Comforts Ltd
13. Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL)
14. Munitions India Limited (MIL)
15. Yantra India Limited (YIL)
16. India Optel Limited (IOL)
17. Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Labs/Units
18. Advanced Centre for Energetic Materials (ACEM)
19. Advanced Numerical Research & Analysis Group (ANURAG)
20. Advanced Systems Laboratory (ASL)
21. Aerial Delivery Research & Development Establishment (ADRDE)
22.Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE)
23. Armament Research & Development Establishment (ARDE)
24. Centre for Air Borne System (CABS)
25. Centre for Artificial Intelligence & Robotics (CAIR)
26. Centre for Advanced Systems (CAS)
27. Integration of Strategic Systems
28. Centre for Military Airworthiness & Certification (CEMILAC)
29. Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM)
30. Centre for Fire, Explosive & Environment Safety (CFEES)
31. Centre for High Energy Systems and Sciences (CHESS)
32. Centre for Millimeter Wave Semiconductor Devices & Systems (CMSDS)
33. Combat Vehicles Research & Development Establishment (CVRDE)
34. Defence Avionics Research Establishment (DARE)
35. Defence Bio-engineering & Electromedical Laboratory (DEBEL)
36. Defence Electronics Applications Laboratory (DEAL)
37. Defence Scientific Information & Documentation Centre
38. Defence Food Research Laboratory (DFRL)
39. Defence Institute of Bio-Energy Research (DIBER)
40. DRDO Integration Centre (DIC)
41. Integration of Strategic System
42. Defence Institute of High Altitude Research (43. High Altitude Agro-animal Research
44. Defence Institute of Physiology & Allied Science (DIPAS)
45. Defence Institute of Psychological Research (DIPR)
46. November Defence Laboratory (DL)
47. Defence Electronics Research Laboratory (DLRL)
48. Defence Materials & Stores R&D Establishment (DMSRDE)
49. Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory (DMRL)
50. Defence Research & Development Establishment (DRDE)
51. Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL)
52. Defence Research Laboratory (DRL)
53. Defence Terrain Research Laboratory (DTRL)
54. Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE)
55. High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL)
56. Institute of Nuclear Medicine & Allied Sciences (INMAS)
57. Institute of Systems Studies & Analyses (ISSA)
58. Institute of Technology Management (ITM)
59. Instruments Research & Development Establishment (IRDE)
60. Integrated Test Range (ITR)
61. Joint Cypher Bureau (JCB)
62. Laser Science & Technology Centre (LASTEC)
63. Electronics & Radar Development Establishment (LRDE)
64. Military Institute of Training (MILIT)
65. Mobile Systems Complex (MSC)
66. Microwave Tube Research & Development Centre (MTRDC)
67. Naval Materials Research Laboratory (NMRL)
68. Naval Physical & Oceanographic Laboratory (NPOL)
69. Naval Science & Technological Laboratory (NSTL)
70. Proof and Experimental Establishment (PXE)
71. Recruitment and Assessment Center (RAC)
72. Research Centre Imarat (RCI), HYD
73. Research & Development Establishment (Engrs)
74. DRDO Research & Innovation Centre (RIC)
75. Scientific Analysis Group (SAG)
76. Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE)
77. Snow and Avalanche Complex
78. Solid State Physics Laboratory (SSPL)
79. Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL)
80. Vehicle Research & Development Establishment (VRDE) DIHAR)
CHECK @ https://agneepathscheme.in/
Indian Army- www.joinindianarmy.nic.in
Indian Navy- www.joinindiannavy.gov.in
Indian Air Force- https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in
Join Agneepath Scheme - Make yourself proud and give stability to your family.