Indian-American lawyer Shireen Matthews nominated as US federal judge

US President Donald Trump nominated an Indian-American lawyer, Shireen Matthews, as a federal judge of the Southern California Southern District federal court in San Diego.

An engaged community leader, Shireen is associated with the Ohio-based international law firm Jones Day where she deals with white-collar crimes involving allegations of bribery of public officials, defence contractor fraud, false claims, and health care fraud. Earlier, she was an assistant federal prosecutor in California serving as the coordinator for criminal healthcare fraud cases.

The White House on Wednesday announced her nomination to the federal court. It has yet to be approved by the Senate.

Jones Day's records show that Shireen has prosecuted violations of the Anti-Kickback Statute, criminal false claims, and aggravated identity theft. Her success stories include uncovering a multimillion-dollar fraud involving stolen medical equipment from Camp Pendleton, a health care fraud investigation of a hospital CEO, prosecution of wide-ranging contract fraud by a San Diego-based biotech firm, and obtaining one of the largest individual restitution awards for the Social Security trust fund.

Shireen also has broad criminal trial experience and has successfully briefed and argued several cases before the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. She is the sixth Indian-American nominated to the federal judiciary by President Donald Trump.