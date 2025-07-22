Indian Air Force to retire MiG-21 fighter jet after six decades of service, ceremonial send off on...

The MiG-21s were India’s first supersonic jets and played a key role in all major Indian military operations since their induction in 1963.

After serving the Indian Air Force (IAF) for over 60 years, the iconic MiG-21 fighter jets are finally set to retire this September. According to reports, a grand farewell ceremony will be held on September 19 at the Chandigarh airbase to mark the end of an era. The last operational MiG-21s belong to the 23 Squadron, known as the Panthers.

The MiG-21s were India’s first supersonic jets and played a key role in all major Indian military operations since their induction in 1963. From the 1965 and 1971 wars with Pakistan to the Kargil conflict in 1999 and the Balakot strikes in 2019, these jets have been central to India’s air defence.

Despite their glorious history, the MiG-21s also carry a mixed legacy. Over the years, frequent accidents gave them the unfortunate nickname ‘Flying Coffin.’ Still, their importance in shaping India’s air power cannot be denied.

According to Economic Times, India has operated over 850 MiG-21s, making it the largest MiG-21 fleet in the world. About 600 were built in India by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). Though their operational life had ended years ago, they continued flying due to delays in acquiring new fighter jets like the indigenous LCA Mk1A.

The farewell ceremony will include flypasts, static displays, and attendance by senior IAF leaders and veterans, making it a truly emotional goodbye to a legendary aircraft.