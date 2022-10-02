Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Indian Air Force show to be held in Chandigarh on October 6-8

Indian Air Force (IAF) air show scheduled for October 6-8 at the world-famous Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 06:15 AM IST

Indian Air Force show to be held in Chandigarh on October 6-8
Photo: Suryakiran Aerobatic Team/Twitter

Dharam Pal, an adviser to the administrator of Chandigarh, reviewed the plans for the Indian Air Force (IAF) air show scheduled for October 6-8 at the world-famous Sukhna Lake.

Also, READ: ‘India expert in IT, our neighbours expert in international terrorism’: MEA Jaishankar’s jibe at Pakistan

Officers from the IAF's upper ranks and the city government of Chandigarh met.

Buses from the CTU will bring spectators to the lake during the air displays, and free tickets will be distributed so that everyone who wants to see the performance may do so.

The Chandigarh Tourism app will soon have the passes available for purchase.

Administration officials have asked attendees not to bring food or drinks to the air show.

(With inputs with IANS)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
In pics: Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor, other celebs attend Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta's wedding
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Ever seen cat popping out from packet of chips? Viral video leaves Twitter amazed
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.