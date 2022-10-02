Indian Air Force show to be held in Chandigarh on October 6-8

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 06:15 AM IST

Photo: Suryakiran Aerobatic Team/Twitter

Dharam Pal, an adviser to the administrator of Chandigarh, reviewed the plans for the Indian Air Force (IAF) air show scheduled for October 6-8 at the world-famous Sukhna Lake.

Officers from the IAF's upper ranks and the city government of Chandigarh met.

Buses from the CTU will bring spectators to the lake during the air displays, and free tickets will be distributed so that everyone who wants to see the performance may do so.

The Chandigarh Tourism app will soon have the passes available for purchase.

Administration officials have asked attendees not to bring food or drinks to the air show.

(With inputs with IANS)