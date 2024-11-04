The plane had taken off from Adampur in Punjab and was en route to Agra for an exercise when the incident happened.

A MiG-29 fighter jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF) has crashed near Agra, Uttar Pradesh. The pilot was ejected from the plane. The plane had taken off from Adampur in Punjab and was en route to Agra for an exercise when the incident happened. A court of inquiry has been ordered.

The incident happened during a routine training sortie today after encountering a system malfunction, IAF said. "A MiG-29 aircraft of the IAF crashed near Agra during a routine training sortie today, after encountering a system malfunction. The pilot manoeuvered the aircraft to ensure no damage to life or property on ground, before ejecting safely. An enquiry has been ordered by the IAF, to ascertain the cause of the accident," IAF tweeted.

