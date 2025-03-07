A Jaguar aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Haryana's Ambala during a routine training sortie today, i.e., March 7, due to a system malfunctioning.

A Jaguar aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Haryana's Ambala during a routine training sortie today, i.e., March 7, due to a system malfunctioning.

Meanwhile, the pilot managed to escape safely before the accident, as informed by IAF officials. No casualties or injuries were reported as the pilot maneuvered the aircraft away from any habitation on the ground.

VIDEO | A Jaguar aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed at Ambala during a routine training sortie today, after encountering a system malfunction.



The pilot maneuvered the aircraft away from any habitation on ground, before ejecting safely. More details awaited.



(Video… pic.twitter.com/Oc1b5jAPe2 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 7, 2025

In a statement on X, the IAF provided details on the incident, saying , "A Jaguar aircraft of the IAF crashed at Ambala, during a routine training sortie today, after encountering system malfunction. The pilot maneuvered the aircraft away from any habitation on the ground before ejecting safely."

A Jaguar aircraft of the IAF crashed at Ambala, during a routine training sortie today, after encountering system malfunction. The pilot maneuvered the aircraft away from any habitation on ground, before ejecting safely.



An inquiry has been ordered by the IAF, to ascertain the… — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) March 7, 2025

An inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the incident. More details are awaited.