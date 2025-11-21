When Bravery Meets Tragedy: Understanding the Tejas crash in Dubai
Four Labour Codes Explained: Benefits, changes, and what workers must know
Not Mirzapur, but this popular TV show becomes first series to be adapted for film, it's running successfully for 10 years, name is...
Watch: Smriti Mandhana's haldi ceremony goes high-energy as World Cup-winning mates join in iconic dance moment
Transforming Enterprise Intelligence: Surya Narayana Chakka on the Future of AI-Driven ERP Systems
IND vs SA 2nd Test: Tea before lunch and venue debut — Will Guwahati's unique stage help Team India level series?
Rolling Loud India: Hanumankind, Karan Aujla, Divine, Wiz Khalifa assemble in 'world's biggest hip-hop night', you can be part of it by...
Gautam Adani, India's 2nd richest man, sells his remaining 7% stake in this company due to...; net worth reaches Rs...
IAF pilot dies after Tejas fighter jet crashes at Dubai Air Show: Know what exactly happened
First in 20 years, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar gives up Home Ministry; See full list of cabinet ministers
INDIA
The Indian Air Force said it "deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief." The force added it was forming a court of inquiry to determine the cause of the crash. Read on to know more on this.
A Tejas fighter jet crashed during a flying demonstration at the Dubai Air Show on Friday, killing the pilot. Pictures and videos from the crash site showed a plume of thick black smoke rising over the Al-Maktoum International Airport as frightened spectators looked on. The Indian Air Force said it "deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief." The force added that it was forming a court of inquiry to determine the cause of the crash.
Spectators present at the air show witnessed the crash from viewing enclosures near the airport runway. The jet was flying at a low altitude around 2:15 pm local time and executed a low roll before losing altitude and rapidly going down. Seconds later, a plume of black smoke billowed, prompting hurried movements among the visitors. This was the second crash involving a Tejas combat jet in the 24 years since the aircraft's maiden test flight in 2001. In March last year, a Tejas fighter jet went down in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, with the pilot ejecting safely.
The Tejas jet is a single-seat Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) developed by the Bengaluru-headquartered Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). It is renowned as one of the smallest and lightest fighter jets in its class. Friday's crash took place during the Dubai Air Show, which is among the world's largest aviation exhibitions and takes place every other year. The air show began on November 17 and was scheduled to conclude on November 21, the day of the Tejas crash.