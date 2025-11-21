IAF pilot dies after Tejas fighter jet crashes at Dubai Air Show: Know what exactly happened

The Indian Air Force said it "deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief." The force added it was forming a court of inquiry to determine the cause of the crash. Read on to know more on this.

A Tejas fighter jet crashed during a flying demonstration at the Dubai Air Show on Friday, killing the pilot. Pictures and videos from the crash site showed a plume of thick black smoke rising over the Al-Maktoum International Airport as frightened spectators looked on. The Indian Air Force said it "deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief." The force added that it was forming a court of inquiry to determine the cause of the crash.

Spectators present at the air show witnessed the crash from viewing enclosures near the airport runway. The jet was flying at a low altitude around 2:15 pm local time and executed a low roll before losing altitude and rapidly going down. Seconds later, a plume of black smoke billowed, prompting hurried movements among the visitors. This was the second crash involving a Tejas combat jet in the 24 years since the aircraft's maiden test flight in 2001. In March last year, a Tejas fighter jet went down in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, with the pilot ejecting safely.

The Tejas jet is a single-seat Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) developed by the Bengaluru-headquartered Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). It is renowned as one of the smallest and lightest fighter jets in its class. Friday's crash took place during the Dubai Air Show, which is among the world's largest aviation exhibitions and takes place every other year. The air show began on November 17 and was scheduled to conclude on November 21, the day of the Tejas crash.